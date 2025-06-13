Brad Sousa Impact Fund 2025 Grants Awarded

On Thursday afternoon at Xchange Live, the AVIXA Foundation presented its 2025 Brad Sousa Impact Fund grant winners. The Fund, named in honor of the late Brad Sousa, CTO at Forté, offers financial support for people, programs, and partners utilizing audiovisual technology and digital transformation in communities around the world.

Jared Sousa, Brad’s son, took to the stage to explain why the event had special meaning on that particular day. “Today is actually his birthday,” he said. “I cannot think of a better birthday present to Dad than to be able to stand up here and remember his legacy and celebrate the impact he had on this industry by awarding these grants to three amazing organizations.”

The 2025 Brad Sousa Impact Fund grant winners are:

Rosie Riveters: Rosie Riveters is a nonprofit fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills of young women through hands-on STEM learning in communities around the United States. “We’re very excited about Rosie Riveter’s program success using music to discover careers in Pro AV,” said Sarah Joyce, AVIXA chief global officer and foundation executive director. The organization will use its grant to scale the reach of its STEM kits into even more communities, driving further awareness of AV careers.

Tech25: Tech25 is a nonprofit organization founded to address the growing demand for skilled AV broadcast and event technicians. It offers youth and adults technical skills, certifications prep, and hands-on experience needed to secure living-wage careers. “Tech25 transforms lives and creates career pathways for those who have historically been unaware of our dynamic industry,” shared Joyce. Tech25 has an incredible program completion rate, with 30 alumni placed in full-time industry roles in only a few years.

WorkSource Montgomery (WSM): WSM’s goal is to ensure all residents in its region have access to career pathways leading to equitable and sustainable economic mobility, with a specific focus on high-demand fields like AV and IT. “WSM is a cornerstone in workforce development, and we are proud to offer a grant in Brad’s honor to help them build more direct talent pipelines into our industry,” said Joyce. With its grant, WSM intends to launch a dedicated AV and technology-focused LYFE cohort for young adult career exploration, hands-on work experience, and pathways to internships and full-time employment.

The event closed with a formal kick-off of fundraising for the next round of grants. The AVIXA Foundation welcomes corporate and individual donations to help amplify its impact for next year and years to come. Learn more and donate at avixa.org/impact.