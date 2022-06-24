Matrox Extio 3 IP KVM Extenders Enhance Remote Operations with Tile View

Matrox Video expanded the display layout options and Full HD display support with its Extio 3 IP KVM extenders’ (opens in new tab) Tile View feature to provide users with new productivity-enhancing remote workspace configurations. Available via the latest Extio 3 software release, Tile View facilitates monitoring and controlling up to four systems simultaneously across a variety of layouts now on either a Full HD or 4K monitor. With Tile View reinventing the remote workspace experience, control room operators connected to a single Extio 3 receiver appliance can visualize information from up to eight systems across a dual-monitor workspace, switch between multiple layouts, and control additional systems over IP.

The Tile View feature, now available on both 4K and FHD displays, aggregates video sources from different systems and allows users to monitor them on the same display while controlling them with a single keyboard and mouse. Users can select from various layout options to best match their workflow. Compatible with a standard one Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) networking infrastructure, Extio 3 uniquely enables both on-site and off-site users to control multiple server-room-centralized systems over LAN, WAN, and internet.

(Image credit: Matrox)

Extio 3 delivers today’s most advanced security features for IP KVMs, including AES encryption of audio, video, and USB signals; user authentication; safe firmware updates; and an IPSec VPN client in the receiver appliance for secure remote operations over internet.

“The demand to expand the capabilities of the Matrox Extio 3 Tile View feature set is a testament to how much businesses and organizations value the operational benefits of a highly efficient IP KVM extension and switching solution—and reimagined operator workspace,” said Caroline Injoyan, business development manager at Matrox Video. “An Extio-based KVM-over-IP network allows users to intelligently layout and process all the relevant data, video, and information to deliver the best possible outcome.”

The latest Tile View version is available as a free Extio 3 firmware and Extio Central Manager software upgrade on the Matrox website.