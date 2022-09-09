Now Available: Key Digital's 4K Video Wall Processor—What to Know

Engineered to cost-effectively deliver sophisticated video wall displays using consumer panels and monitors, the new Key Digital (opens in new tab) KD-VW4x4ProK 4K UHD Video Wall Processor and Seamless Matrix Switcher is an easily implemented, all-in-one solution featuring four HDMI inputs and four HDMI outputs plus four mirrored UHDoTP (Ultra High Definition over Twisted Pair) outputs providing signal extension to four included KD-EXMLVRx UHDoTP receivers.

“Creating an attention-grabbing video wall display has never been easier or more affordable,” said DeWayne Rains, Key Digital vice president of sales. “All hardware needed to drive a four-monitor display is included, and the KD-VW4x4ProK is preconfigured so that just a few menu taps get the system up and running within minutes after monitor mounting and interconnection is complete. What’s more, the system is easy to operate from the free iOS KD-App and KDMS Windows software or by a built-in web graphical UI. The mirrored HDMI and CAT6 AV outputs are ideal for dual video walls showing identical content. The KD-VW4x4ProK is perfect for video wall and large format viewing applications including bars and Restaurants, sports and gaming caves, houses of worship, entertainment centers, museums and esports arenas.”

[Here's How Key Digital Enables Third-Party Network Control of External Hardware] (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Key Digital)

The KD-VW4x4ProK has functionality that optimizes its use with consumer video displays and televisions. Its Panel Flip feature rotates the image 180 degrees on the desired outputs, enabling the top row of monitors to be installed upside down, co-joining the often-narrower display frame sides and tops to minimize bezel visibility. Bezel Compensation allows the image to be extended off screen to create fluid screen transitions between co-joined monitors. Five supported video wall layouts (2x2, 4x1, 3x1, 2 sets of 2x1, and 1x4) make the KD-VW4x4ProK ideal for building budget-friendly video walls for any application. 4K/UHD content up to 3840x21640p 4:2:0 at 60fps is supported, with native down-conversion enabling integration with legacy 720p and 1080p displays.

“Alternatively,” added Rains, “the KD-VW4x4ProK may be used as a 4x4 video matrix allowing viewing of four video sources on up to eight displays by way of the mirrored HDMI and UHDoTP outputs.” Source selection in video wall or matrix modes is seamless.

[Kick Back, Enjoy the Game with Key Digital AVoIP Solutions at Texas Sports Bar] (opens in new tab)

Audio routing is independent of video source selection with de-embedding of both two-channel analog audio and 5.1 Dolby/DTS surround formats on optical digital connections on each KD-VW4x4ProK output.

(Image credit: Key Digital)

Along with front-panel control, the KD-VW4x4ProK joins a suite of Key Digital IP-enabled products that are Web UI and iOS KD-app ready. Installers and users can easily switch inputs and control Key Digital systems as if they were standing in front of the unit—all from a Windows PC running the free Key Digital Management Software Pro (KDMS Pro) app or a portable iOS device with the free KD App. The mirrored UHDoTP outputs provide AV and bidirectional IR signal extension (up to 35 meters [115 feet] at 4K) and PoC (Power over CAT) from a single CAT6 cable run—IR remote control signals travel along with the AV signals to the KD-EXMLVRx units for display control, or for system source control back from the monitor installation location. System control is also available through RS-232 and supported TCP/IP control systems via open API.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

The expansive list of content standards supported by the KD-VW4x4ProK includes the HDCP 2.2 anti-piracy protocol; the HDR10 standard for high-dynamic-range video; and EDID management for display recognition. It also offers deep color support up to UHD/4K 30Hz 4:4:4/12-bit or 60Hz 4:4:4/8-bit. A full buffer system manages HDCP authentication, EDID control handshakes and TMDS re-clocking/signal re-generation for serial data optimization.