Vizrt Turns the Biggest Screens into Your Stage

Vizrt has updated Viz Engine with new capabilities to help customers create once, adapt automatically, and publish everywhere, without duplicating work or juggling multiple systems.

As audiences demand the same high-quality experience whether they’re watching on TV, streaming on mobile, or engaging on social media, the pace of multi-platform delivery is accelerating. Viz Engine 5.4 meets this challenge head-on, collapsing production complexity, reduce costs, and giving teams more time to focus on storytelling.

“In today’s media landscape, if you’re not moving forward, you’re already behind,” said Caroline Cardozo, VP, product management Vizrt. “Audiences want more content, on more platforms, faster than ever – and they don’t care that teams are being asked to do this with the same people and budget. Viz Engine 5.4 flips that script. It cuts through bottlenecks, eliminates compromises and brings every ounce of your creative power into one, seamless workflow. This isn’t just another version; it’s a step change. From keeping pace… to setting the pace in the broadcast revolution.”

From stadium-wide LED walls to immersive studio backdrops, producers can now drive up to 8K visuals today (and be ready for 16K tomorrow) from a single Viz Engine and a fiber connection. Now, with adaptive graphics that flex to any aspect ratio, one design can hit broadcast, OTT, and social simultaneously.

Whether it’s a primetime TV feed, a sports app, or a social livestream, Viz Engine 5.4 powers them all in parallel. Multiple formats run side-by-side in one workflow, so you expand your reach and revenue without multiplying your workload. Native HDR creation in Viz Artist means the vibrancy you design is the vibrancy your audience sees.

Viz Engine 5.4 also brings a wave of enhancements that boost flexibility and creative scope. With HTML5 integration, any live web content can be pulled directly into your graphics and on-air in seconds. Producers create more relevant, personalized broadcasts that keep viewers watching longer and keep them coming back. Plus, support for Unreal Engine 5.4 and 5.5 enables hyper-realistic virtual sets and richer visual detail.