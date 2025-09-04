Just Add Power Offers a New Solution for Streamlined AV over IP Deployments

Just Add Power has launched its MC-TX1-RACK, designed to simplify and accelerate video installations. The MC-TX1-RACK combines three MaxColor encoders into a single rackmount chassis, providing a cleaner and more efficient way to manage multiple video sources. The product supports 4K60 4:4:4 resolution and all audio formats, and its Audio Return Channel (ARC) functionality ensures smooth two-way audio integration.

[AVoIP and KVM in the Control Room]

The MC-TX1-RACK is a space-saving solution that simplifies cable management, reduces clutter, and speeds up installations in various environments, from compact setups to large-scale AV over IP systems. It is built upon the proven capabilities of the award-winning MC-TX1 MaxColor encoder and is the first product in the MaxColor lineup to integrate three encoders into one compact chassis without sacrificing performance.

“The MC-TX1-RACK is a direct response to customer needs, offering a unique, space-saving solution that simplifies complex installations while delivering the high-performance AV distribution Just Add Power is known for,” said Ed Qualls, CEO of Just Add Power. “This innovation reinforces our role as a leader in AV over IP by making high-performance video distribution more efficient for any size system without compromising on quality or scalability.”

The MC-TX1-RACK is a fully assembled, ready-to-install 3 RU solution with front-facing ports for easy access. Centralized Power over Ethernet (PoE) simplifies installation by eliminating the need for separate power supplies. By centralizing multiple encoders in one chassis, the MC-TX1-RACK reduces potential points of failure and simplifies troubleshooting, leading to more reliable system performance.

The MC-TX1-RACK is part of the Just Add Power MaxColor ecosystem and is designed to be used alongside Just Add Power decoders for complete video distribution. The unit's adaptable design also supports future expansion, making it ideal for evolving installations.