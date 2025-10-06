How Planar Is Setting a New Standard for Ultra-Fine Pixel Pitch LED

Planar introduced the Komodo Series, a family of ultra-fine pixel pitch Chip-on-Board (COB) MicroLED video-wall displays engineered for high indoor visual performance and long-term reliability for corporate, meeting spaces, video production, private cinema, and other environments that demand the ultimate visual performance.

Available in 0.7, 0.9 and 1.2mm pixel pitches, the Planar Komodo Series features a DCI-p3 color gamut for professional-grade color reproduction and 1,000 nits of brightness to support dynamic image reproduction in any indoor environment. The Planar Komodo Series is powered by Megapixel’s HELIOS LED Processing Platform, supporting video standards and delivering modular and flexible inputs to allow for endless creativity. Developed from the ground up by Planar and Megapixel, Planar Komodo Series features LED display cabinet electronics specifically designed to fully leverage the Megapixel platform.

“We are truly setting a new standard for visual excellence with the Planar Komodo Series,” said CEO at Planar Sidney Rittenberg. “Designed for the most demanding audiences, the Planar Komodo Series delivers a top-of-the-line video wall solution like nothing else available today. This is the first result of our partnership with Megapixel, and we are proud to be presenting the future of LED with another leader in the industry.”

In addition to 100 Gbps (G) ST2110 capability, a standard developed by the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) to define professional media over an IP network, Planar Komodo Series features an upgradable design to support future standards and can be configured to meet customer application needs.

The Planar Komodo Series is designed to support today’s most in-demand formats, including 16:9 and 21:9. With the ability to build video walls from native Full HD and 4K to 8K and ultra-wide 5K, the flagship COB LED family delivers scalable, future-ready visual performance.

In corporate and education applications that benefit from ultra-wide 5K resolution, the Planar Komodo Series is ideal for conferencing, unified communications and hybrid collaboration. For applications demanding expansive or panoramic viewing experiences, it delivers an immersive, cinematic-scale seamless display that maximizes visual impact.

Planar Komodo Series features the latest advancements in COB technology, including improved color accuracy, high pixel density, sharper imagery and deeper blacks. In addition to an advanced manufacturing process that sorts and pairs only uniform LEDs together, eliminating abnormalities, Planar Komodo Series uses an alternating LED orientation to produce improved viewing angles and color uniformity. This helps ensure the highest quality viewing experiences, while enhancing the inherent benefits of COB technology.

“With more COB LED displays appearing in the market, we wanted to offer customers a video wall solution that uplevels the performance currently available,” said Robert Detwiler, senior director of product management at Planar. “The new Planar Komodo Series is our response. We are proud to bolster our selection of COB LED solutions with a high-end offering that is differentiated by an innovative alternating LED pattern that results in uncompromised visual performance, on top of the incredible power efficiency and durability users want in a COB LED display product.”