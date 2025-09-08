Extron Has New 5K Multi-Window Processors. Here's What to Know

Introducing Extron's new MGP 641 xi 5K multi-window processor. It is designed for presenting up to four 5K sources on a single screen, including 5K and ultra-wide displays. Supported video signals can be up to 5120x2880 with 4:4:4 color sampling, and Extron's exclusive Vector 4K scaling engine ensures downscaled and upscaled content is presented with unequaled image quality.

[Commitment to Competition]

In addition to four HDMI inputs that support data rates up to 18 Gbps, the HDCP 2.3-compliant processors include an HDMI background input for presenting live, non-scaled content behind the source windows at resolutions up to 5K. The MGP 641 xi 5K SDI model supports 12G-SDI sources, along with HDMI. An HDMI output accommodates a local display, while the DTP3 output that supports 4K/60 and 5K resolutions drives a remote display located up to 330 feet (100 meters) away with identical content.

"System designers and integrators asked for a way to support 5K and ultra-wide displays. Our newest MGP 641 xi 5K delivers that and more," said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. "It easily scales and presents up to four windows of 5K HDMI video on a single display, and the LinkLicense upgrade enables annotation over live content, making it one of the best scaling solutions for a diverse array of environments."

The scaling engine, rack-mountable form factor, and wide variety of presentation and transition effects of the MGP 641 xi 5K all combine to create the optimal signal processing solution for corporate boardrooms, training rooms, and live environments such as public auditoriums. They are equally effective in mission-critical venues that require display of live information, from a situation room or control room to cascading multiple MGP 641 xi 5K units in a command center.

These processors also provide customizable window layouts, video and logo keying, window transition effects, and output rotation. Two-channel embedded audio can be extracted or passed to the video output.

With an optional LinkLicense, users can easily annotate over live content to emphasize key points. Annotations can include free-hand drawing, shapes, lines, and pointer arrows, each in selectable colors. Providing enhanced content presentation with on-screen annotation and more, the MGP 641xi 5K processors are ideal for high-end environments and live events.