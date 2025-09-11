Planar Introduces the Next-Generation Planar UltraRes P Series

Planar recently introduced the next-generation Planar UltraRes P Series, enhancing its line of large format 4K LCD displays with improved image color, clarity and commercial reliability.

Available in 49, 55, 65, 75, 86, and 98-inch sizes, the next-generation Planar UltraRes P Series features 700-nit brightness, a 24x7 fanless design and support for 4K HDR content, combining superior image performance with commercial reliability. This makes the product well-suited for environments that require an exceptional visual experience for extended or continuous operation such as control rooms, lobbies, media rooms, conference rooms and meeting rooms.

The upgraded Planar UltraRes P Series maintains the product’s multi-source viewing with Planar MediaPlex Plus processing while adding wide color gamut and interactive touch models. As a result, customers experience vibrant visuals and can simultaneously view up to four content sources in picture-in-picture, dual or quad layouts. Interactive touch models feature optically-bonded projected capacitive 50-point touch for enhanced collaboration.

The displays offer a 90% NTSC (National Television System Committee) video format standard as well as numerous local dimming zones to showcase dynamic content. The large format LCD displays are compliant with the Trade Agreement Act (TAA) and can be mounted in landscape or portrait orientation, supporting greater deployment versatility and creativity in content development.