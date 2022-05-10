JBL Professional JBL SRX900 Series Sound Systems Debut—Here's What to Know

HARMAN Professional Solutions, a global leader in audio, video, lighting, and control technologies, introduced the JBL SRX900 Series of powered line arrays. The family, which includes dual 6.5-inch and dual 10-inch powered line array elements and 18-inch and dual 18-inch powered subwoofers, is ideal for rental companies, fixed installations and musicians seeking the ultimate combination of performance and portability.

The SRX900 Series’ outstanding performance is based on time-tested JBL technologies: Custom-engineered and manufactured, high-power-handling transducers deliver superior fidelity and class-leading output. Precision waveguides provide accurate pattern control for intelligibility and definition that are unmatched in this category. User-configurable DSP and design-and-management software tools provide hands-on control from a computer or mobile device, making design, deployment, and control a breeze. SRX900’s cabinet architecture is thoughtfully engineered for easy handling, fast rigging, minimal space displacement and streamlined transport.

“With the SRX900 Series, we’ve brought JBL’s professional line array technologies to versatile, budget-friendly systems that can grow with customers’ needs,” said George Georgallis, director, product management—performance audio at HARMAN Professional Solutions. “Because systems are scalable, it’s easy to start with a small investment and expand a system over time. Also, SRX900 models are voiced to work seamlessly with other JBL tour systems.”

(Image credit: JBL Professional)

SBX900 Series speakers showcase acoustic innovations like JBL’s patented Radiation Boundary Integrator (RBI), which mounts both the high and low-frequency transducers on a single horn, improving horizontal dispersion while minimizing cabinet size. A proprietary waveguide provides perfect cabinet-to-cabinet summation for seamless front-to-back coverage, and a large horn extends low-frequency control and reduces unwanted energy behind the array.

The SRX900’s next-gen 2432H-3 compression driver features a neodymium magnet structure, 3-inch titanium diaphragm and a 1.5-inch exit, for crisp transients, superior dynamic range and extended sensitivity beyond 10 kHz. Woofers are based on JBL’s Differential Drive dual-voicecoil, dual-gap design, which delivers better heat dissipation, lower power compression, and wider dynamic range than conventional single-coil designs. It all adds up to extended frequency response, high-power capacity and low distortion in an incredibly lightweight driver assembly.

SRX900 models feature built-in DSP that provides everything users need to optimize and tune their systems, including 24-band parametric EQ, 2,000 milliseconds of delay and gain control. JBL’s proprietary Array Size Compensation (ASC) filter corrects for different array sizes, while the FIR-based Throw Distance Compensation (TDC) filter compensates for air-imposed sound loss, for more uniform sound distribution. A rear-panel LCD provides access to key control features.

(Image credit: JBL Professional)

A suite of software tools simplifies system design and management: Use the Windows-based LAC-3 simulation software to predict acoustical performance and the Array Link iOS/Android companion app to share rigging and mechanical information from LAC-3 to mobile devices. The SRX900 Series’ dedicated CloudworX Performance Wi-Fi-capable system-management software integrates configuration and control functions in a single application.

The SRX900 Series supports HARMAN’s new HControl Ethernet protocol, which brings advances in stability, reduces network traffic load and removes the need for complex IP addresses. Users can simply set a numerical value to each device for easy identification. Two switched network ports offer simplified networking for daisy-chaining. SRX900 products are equipped with dual Ethernet ports to facilitate monitoring and configuring the system over the network. Because SRX products use standard Ethernet protocols, customers can take advantage of inexpensive networking products such as Ethernet switches and Wi-Fi access points.

The SRX900 Series’ LevelMax limiter suite, codeveloped by JBL and Crown engineers, uses sophisticated excursion-control algorithms to protect transducers from mechanical damage. Long-term thermal protection keeps transducer temperatures under control, ensuring reliable operation under any conditions.

The SRX900 Series offers a complete system solution, including speakers, subwoofers, and accessories that support a range of configurations and simplify storage, transport and rigging. SRX900 systems can be deployed in a variety of ways, from pole-mounted to ground-stacked to flown arrays of up to 16 cabinets. A three-point rigging system makes suspending systems safe and easy, regardless of system size or user experience level: Pre-set splay angles on the ground; cabinets lock into place once the system is lifted. SRX900 products are designed to work seamlessly with other JBL touring sound products, thanks to common voicing targets and phase characteristics.

(Image credit: JBL Professional)

Because the SRX900 Series is self-powered, users never have to worry about matching components or lugging amp racks. Custom Class D amplifiers are passively cooled, with no open holes that could allow water or dust to enter the electronics. A universal switching mode power supply works on any voltage between 100 and 250V, and a low power mode conserves energy when no audio is detected, saving energy. Up to eight SRX906 speakers and four SRX910 speakers can be connected to the same power circuit (depending on region), minimizing cable complexities and cutting costs.

Reinforced plywood and composite enclosures are acoustically optimized for superior bass extension and designed for a clean, modern look, with enclosed side panels and integrated handles. Cabinets feature four large double-flared low-frequency ports, which allow airflow even when driving the system to the limit.

Like every JBL product, SRX900 Series models undergo 100 hours of rigorous stress testing to ensure they will perform flawlessly and reliably in real-world conditions.