How Bose Professional 'Redefines Pendant Loudspeaker Performance'

Bose Professional has unveiled its DesignMax Luna DML88P pendant loudspeaker system. Luna was designed to deliver high-fidelity audio for open-ceiling environments such as retail stores, restaurants, breweries, fitness studios, and similar design-conscious spaces.

Luna was crafted with Bose Professional’s proprietary Ring Array configuration, which combines eight precisely positioned 2-inch mid-high drivers and an integrated 8-inch woofer to create a smooth, articulate listening experience that fills the coverage area without hot spots or dead zones. This innovative design achieves exceptional clarity and balance down to 40 Hz, which eliminates the need for external subwoofers even in open-ceiling spaces. With a maximum SPL of 111 dB and consistent 140-degree coverage, Luna delivers powerful, immersive sound that requires fewer speakers to cover large areas—preserving both aesthetics and budget.

“DesignMax Luna represents a bold leap forward in pendant loudspeaker technology,” said John Maier, CEO of Bose Professional. “We’ve reimagined what’s possible in architectural audio, delivering a product that meets the highest standards of sonic performance and visual elegance. Luna is a testament to our commitment to technical leadership and addressing our customers’ evolving needs.”

Luna was specifically engineered to address installation issues commonly found in challenging open-ceiling spaces and adapt to constraints while remaining perfectly balanced. Luna supports both single and two-point suspension, with a streamlined profile and concealed wiring that provides a clean look from every angle.

“Luna is more than another pendant loudspeaker—it sets a new standard for performance in a unique, self-contained solution,” added Shawn Watts, VP of product at Bose Professional. “Luna delivers space-filling, crystal-clear sound and deep bass from a single pendant form factor. Designed to replace the traditional pendant-and-subwoofer setup, Luna is easy to spec, easy to hang, and made to blend in visually—letting the sound take center stage. We’re proud to bring this groundbreaking product to our global customers.”