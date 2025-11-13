Crest Audio Expand Capabilities of CPL+ Loudspeaker Series

Crest Audio has expanded the capabilities of its latest CPL+ loudspeaker series with full support for EASE (Enhanced Acoustic Simulator for Engineers) and CLF2 (Common Loudspeaker Format) data integration. The move gives AV consultants, system designers, and integrators direct access to accurate, manufacturer-verified loudspeaker data for use in predictive acoustic modelling, coverage mapping, and design validation—essential steps in today’s data-driven installation workflow.

“EASE and CLF2 integration ensures that CPL+ is not just powerful in performance, but also predictable in design,” said Christoph Sesseck, sales manager for Peavey Commercial Audio (EMEA). “We know that consultants and system designers depend on credible data. Now, they can drop CPL+ straight into their modelling software and trust that what they see in simulation is what they’ll get in the room.”

The CPL+ range combines tour-grade components, cabinetry, and refined voicing to deliver high output, clarity, and reliability in demanding environments. Designed for both fixed installation and mobile reinforcement, the series includes a family of full-range and subwoofer models, offering coverage and configuration options for a wide variety of applications.

Now EASE and CLF2-enabled, each CPL+ loudspeaker now ships with comprehensive GLL and CF2 data files, allowing users to perform detailed design simulations within EASE 5, EASE 4, and CLF Viewer, as well as most CLF compatible simulation software, providing 3D balloon and polar plots for precise directivity analysis; frequency response and phase plots validated to industry standards; comparative overlays to match CPL+ models against other manufacturers; and accurate SPL coverage and STI mapping when deployed in EASE-modelled venues.