PoE, Dante, and DSP: Check Out Extron's New Ceiling Speaker System

Extron introduced its first PoE speaker, the NF 4C LP. This 4-inch ceiling speaker system features scalable power, DSP, and Dante connectivity. Capable of driving up to three external passive speakers from its integrated four channel amplifier, the NF 4C LP is a single‑cable solution for individual zones within larger distributed ceiling speaker systems. Using Extron’s DSP Configurator Pro software, the integrated DSP can be set up independently for each amplifier channel with essential processing per zone. Dante Domain Manager and AES67 support ensure wide compatibility with enterprise configurations and other network audio devices.

“The NF 4C LP expands our line of PoE powered, Dante-enabled solutions,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “Hot on the heels of our instantly popular NetPA 204 POE, the NF 4C LP PoE powered ceiling speaker system offers an additional design option to our customers.”

The 4-inch (102 mm) full-range driver features a wide and smooth frequency range of 110 Hz to 20 kHz and is engineered with a practical 135-degree conical dispersion. In voice lift applications, the NF 4C LP provides excellent coverage and voice clarity. Available in packages of two, three, or four speakers, the NF 4C LP meets the requirements of complex, decentralized systems with a self-contained PoE powered speaker solution.