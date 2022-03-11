99 AV/IT Products for 2022 – A Compilation

Here are 99 products for meeting spaces, higher education classrooms and more. From beamforming ceiling microphones, mobile display units, conferencing and collaboration systems, presentation systems, streaming devices, PTZs, HDMI cables, displays, speakers, DSPs, video conferencing bars, video walls, dvLEDs, SoC, storage and workflow, NDI, processing, microLEDs, SaaS, content management, projectors, to Dante AV, all in one place

99 product - a round up
Because it's so much easier to have everything in one place, here's a compilation of the three articles we've posted to date on products for 2022. 

31 Visualization Solutions for 2022

The products and solutions that comprise the new world of visualization: dvLEDs, video switchers, cables, dynamic media players, system-on-a-chip, integrated mirroring, storage and workflow, NDI, processing, microLEDs, SaaS, content management, projectors, and more.

23 Conferencing Audio Products for 2022

Hybrid meetings and remote classes have punctuated the need for quality audio and speech intelligibility, near and far. Microphones, speakers, DSPs, video conferencing bars, and more.

45 AV/IT Products That Will Make a Difference in 2022

From beamforming ceiling microphones, mobile display units, conferencing and collaboration systems, presentation systems, streaming devices, PTZs, HDMI cables, displays, to Dante AV; here are 45 AV/IT products for higher ed, corporate, government, museums, and more.

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology.