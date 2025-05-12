How L-Acoustics Is Delivering Decades of Pro Audio in Its 'Most Accessible Amplifier to Date'

L-Acoustics recently introduced the LA1.16i, an ultra-compact 16-channel amplified controller specifically engineered for the installation market. This latest innovation delivers enhanced channel density in a space-saving 1U format, making premium L-Acoustics sound accessible for a wider range of venues and applications.

Purpose-built for near-field and short-throw applications where higher sound pressure levels aren’t the priority, the LA1.16i is ideal for hospitality venues, retail environments, cultural spaces, and residential installations. Its high channel count enables the deployment of large quantities of speakers – for example, up to 48 X4i compact enclosures – while its space-efficient design maximizes rack space utilization and optimizes installation costs.

“Following the success of our LA7.16i amplified controller, we identified a clear need for a complementary solution for small to medium installations,” said Genio Kronauer, executive director of R&D, technologies and platforms at L-Acoustics. “The LA1.16i applies the same innovative approach to these applications, significantly reducing the cost-per-channel of amplification while maintaining the sonic signature and reliability that L-Acoustics is known for.”

Like its predecessor, the LA1.16i incorporates L-SMART, L-Acoustics’ patented power management technology that intelligently matches real-time power delivery to the needs of the loudspeaker system. This innovation optimizes efficiency and ensures reliable performance while reducing energy consumption compared to traditional amplifier designs.

The LA1.16i is ideal for front-fill and delay systems in theaters and performing arts centers, distributed background music systems in restaurants, hotels, and retail spaces, L-ISA spatial audio and Ambiance active acoustics installations, and home cinema and yacht entertainment systems.

For network integration, the Milan-certified LA1.16i supports Milan-AVB and AES67 audio network protocols with seamless redundancy, alongside AES/EBU and analog inputs.

Installation-friendly features include terminal block connectors for all audio outputs, GPIOs for third-party control system integration, and a 24V DC backup power input for the DSP card. The LA1.16i is remotely configurable, monitored using L-Acoustics LA Network Manager software, and offers integration with popular media control systems through Q-SYS plugins, Crestron modules, and HTTP API.

LA1.16i represents a significant step forward in making L-Acoustics solutions more accessible for projects where high channel count and precise audio control are required. Its unique combination of features creates a compelling amplification solution that delivers uncompromised quality at an approachable price point.