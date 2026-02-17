AV/IT Team 2025: Cirque du Soleil ALIZÉ

(Left to right) Matthew Nickel, Chief show creation and production officer for Cirque du Soleil; Émilie Émiroglou, Director of Creation of Cirque du Soleil ALIZÉ; Félix Fradet-Faguy, Projection designer of Cirque du Soleil ALIZÉ

(Image credit: Anne-Marie Forker)

(Image credit: Getty Images | Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group)

The creative and technical teams behind Cirque du Soleil ALIZÉ, are redefining what's possible in live acrobatic entertainment. For ALIZÉ, the team designed a stage in a 3D environment that mirrored the real stage, allowing them to simulate realistic lighting and effects. The goal was to blend projection so seamlessly into the performance that it feels like light is transforming the set, slowly building intensity and motion until everything comes alive.

“Projection is a powerful tool that helps bring our stories and characters to life; it can transform a set, replace textures, and even change the very nature of an object,” Félix Fradet-Faguy, projection designer of Cirque du Soleil ALIZÉ, said.

As the official projector partner of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, Epson's high-performance laser projectors officially debuted in Cirque du Soleil ALIZÉ (“ALIZÉ”) at Berlin’s Theater am Potsdamer Platz. Helping bring the magic to life, Epson worked with Cirque du Soleil’s technical experts to implement the ideal projection system. Fusing physical artistry with illusion in a new performance style called “Acromagic,” ALIZÉ proves how talent and projection technology can turn the impossible into reality.

“As its first show incorporating 'Acromagic' and its first European residency, Cirque du Soleil ALIZÉ crystalizes a milestone moment for Cirque du Soleil, both from a creativity and a business growth perspective,” said Matthew Nickel, chief show creation and production officer, Cirque du Soleil. “This bold new production allows us to push creative boundaries yet again, and we’re thrilled to count on Epson’s technology as we open the door to an entirely original world.”

A New Era of Artistic Expression

Acromagic represents the culmination of more than 20 years of artistic innovation by pioneers of the Magie Nouvelle (new magic) movement, Valentine Losseau and Raphaël Navarro, who are directors, authors, magic designers, and invisibility system designers for Cirque du Soleil ALIZÉ. Magie Nouvelle is reinventing magic, transforming it into a language of artistic exploration and a means of creative expression. ALIZÉ takes Magie Nouvelle and integrates it with Cirque du Soleil’s signature acrobatics for the first time to deliver Acromagic.

For Cirque du Soleil ALIZÉ, the team designed a stage in a 3D environment that mirrored the real stage, allowing them to simulate realistic lighting and effects. (Image credit: Anne-Marie Forker)

At the heart of Cirque du Soleil ALIZÉ lies the dedicated work of over 100 technicians and creation team members who collaborated to transform Berlin’s Theater am Potsdamer Platz to meet the unique demands of this complex resident production. ALIZÉ extends beyond the stage into the auditorium, drawing spectators into a completely immersive experience. Epson’s cutting-edge projection technology played a key role in turning this into reality.

“Above and beyond delivering images, the projections in this brand-new production interact with the performance,” Émilie Émiroglou, director of creation for Cirque du Soleil ALIZÉ said. “During early planning, many of us were wondering how we would make the special effects work. With the incredible help of our creative and technical team, as well as the cutting-edge technology behind their talent, we were able to make what seemed unachievable, something real.”

Projection blended seamlessly into performances makes it feel like light is transforming the set, slowly building intensity and motion until everything comes alive. (Image credit: Anne-Marie Forker)

Innovation Meets Artistry

Used as an omniscient tool, projection transforms every part of the theater—from the floor to the set pieces to the performers—creating both a visual spectacle and narrative focus. Large-scale canvases, like the one in Cirque du Soleil ALIZÉ, often require multiple projectors working together. Eight overlaying Epson EB-PU2220B 20,000-lumen large-venue laser projectors, paired with a selection of lenses, were used to create the theater’s dynamic canvas, blurring the lines between reality and illusion as each illumination pulls the audience deeper into a world of shifting perception.

A major challenge in live entertainment is maintaining projection alignment, especially when the projectors need to move during scenes. While static projectors can be calibrated in advance, moving ones require real-time calibration using tracking cameras and infrared trackers embedded in scenic elements. Epson’s very precise real-time calibration capabilities allow dynamic realignment as projectors are manually moved onstage and effortless adaptation to the diverse installation and placement demands, enabling seamless integration of visuals into every corner of the theater.

“Projection technology can create a feeling that time is slowing down or even that actions become deeper and richer,” Fradet-Faguy said. “It helps us create an experience where we can tell a story and amaze the audience, all the while concentrating the attention on human performance.”

Eight overlaying Epson laser projectors create the theater’s dynamic canvas, blurring the lines between reality and illusion as the audience is pulled into a world of shifting perception. (Image credit: Anne-Marie Forker)

“To see the end result of Cirque du Soleil ALIZÉ is nothing short of remarkable,” Jason Meyer, director of product management at Epson America, said. Partnering with Cirque du Soleil on this groundbreaking residency is an honor. This team is crafting unique experiences, unlike anything before seen, that fuse together innovation and illusion while preserving mystery and amplifying wonder. We look forward to the many opportunities that this creative alliance will unlock in the future.”

As the first of many projects together, ALIZÉ demonstrates how Epson’s projection technology can bring new dimensions to Cirque du Soleil’s visionary storytelling. Looking ahead, the partnership will continue to evolve as Epson and Cirque du Soleil work together on technology integration into shows that will amplify experiences and captivate audiences.