The Nine 2025: Setting the Tone

What does the future of Pro AV hold? A good indicator is The Nine. Every year, SCN celebrates a select group of younger professionals who are setting the tone for the industry’s next generation. This year, we shine the spotlight on leaders making a difference in engineering, product development and marketing, business development and sales, service, training, virtual production, and operations.

Cory Allen

(Image credit: Exertis Almo)

Title: Vice President of Services

Company: Exertis Almo

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Overtime: He loves playing hockey, working on cars, watching Formula racing, and savoring a good cigar. But above all, he cherishes spending time with his wife and daughter. He also swam with sharks miles out in the open ocean off the coast of Oahu.

Why You Need to Know Him: Driven and ambitious, Cory Allen is not comfortable just standing still and never settles for good enough. He always strives to push through, no matter what’s in the way, and constantly looks for ways to level up and adjust his approach. “Roadblocks don’t throw me off—they’re just the next challenge to figure out,” he added.

Travis Cawthorne

(Image credit: Kramer)

Title: Director of Product and Training

Company: Kramer

Location: Charlotte, NC

Overtime: He loves smoking meats and takes great pride in preparing brisket, ribs, or pulled pork for family and friends. “They say once you hit your thirties, most guys have to decide whether they’re going to get into smoking meat or World War history," he explained. "I chose to smoke meat.”

Why You Need to Know Him: Travis Cawthrone is deeply passionate about education, training, and product development, which are his primary focuses in his current role. As he advances in his career, he hopes to continue bridging the gap between technology and real-world user needs, ensuring that AV solutions remain intuitive, powerful, and effective.

Holly Clausen

(Image credit: AVI-SPL)

Title: Senior Design Engineer

Company: AVI-SPL

Location: Seattle, WA

Overtime: She spent significant time collaging during the pandemic, and creating art has become a source of stress relief for her. She has also dedicated more time to running and recently trained for and completed her first half marathon.

Why You Need to Know Her: As a senior design engineer at AVI-SPL within its Product and Solutions Group (PSG), Holly Clausen is responsible for creating and managing all AVI-SPL reference designs. However, she notes that a large team collaborates to bring these designs to life.

Daniel Gish

(Image credit: HME)

Title: Electrical Engineer

Company: HME

Location: San Diego

Overtime: He is an avid reader, photographer, and trail runner enjoying the beautiful views of his hometown San Diego.

Why You Need to Know Him: Gish knows the ins and outs of audio, a knowledge that began with a childhood of audio curiosity.

Catherine Koutsaris

(Image credit: Matrox Video)

Title: Product Marketing Manager

Company: Matrox Video

Location: Montreal

Overtime: A dual citizen of Canada and the United States, she grew up in Montreal and embraces the area’s multi-cultural offerings. You can find Catherine trying new recipes, watching musicals, playing video games, or admiring her salt and pepper shaker and rubber duck collections.

Why You Need to Know Her: Always in style, she loves finding new ways of combining her engineering background with market knowledge to present innovative solutions for her clients' complex control room environments.

Xzavia Killikelly

(Image credit: Bose Professional)

Title: Business Development Manager, The Americas

Company: Bose Professional

Location: Houston, TX

Overtime: He has a fascination with words, rhyming, and the artistry of hip-hop. He even recorded a couple of tracks in a studio. “Even though the hip-hop career never took off, I still, to this day, have a deep love for the genre, but now I engage with music in a different way, one that’s just as exciting and meaningful,” he said.

Why You Need to Know Him: Xzavia Killikelly is continually discovering ways to harness the impact technology has on people and experiences, assisting individuals in connecting, engaging, and innovating with it. “The mix of creativity, technology, and problem solving makes every project unique,” he said.

Andie Mace

(Image credit: HP)

Title: Senior Product Marketing Manager

Company: HP

Location: Salt Lake City

Overtime: This newlywed loves hiking, skiing, and being outdoors in general.

Why You Need to Know Her: Andie Mace self-identifies as a geek. She grew up in a tech household in Fort Worth, TX. “We just loved gadgets,” she admitted.

Tom Petershack

(Image credit: Planar)

Title: General Manager-Media and Special Projects

Company: Planar

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Overtime: As a dad to a 10-month-old, there isn’t a lot of free time, but Petershack enjoys chess and golfing.

Why You Need to Know Him: He doesn’t like taking “no” or “we can’t do this” for an answer.

Melis Vardar

(Image credit: UCLA)

Title: Manager, AV/IT Operations

Company: UCLA

Location: Los Angeles

Overtime: Vardar doesn’t just work in education, she's engulfed by it. She’s passionate about learning and is currently going for her master's degree.

Why You Need to Know Her: Basically, Vardar is what you get when you mix a bookworm who loves to learn with a whole bunch of Pro AV gadgets and solutions.

