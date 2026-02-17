Long Island School District Amps Up Five Auditoriums

Advance Sound Company is a New York-based system integration company known for its portfolio of audio-led, design-build projects, many of which are focused in the education sector. The company was recently engaged by Sewanhaka Central High School District (SCHSD) in Long Island to upgrade five of its high school auditoriums across five school campuses. Each space serves as a central hub of the school community, supporting performances, lessons and events. The EMS Series, a comprehensive family of loudspeakers from British manufacturer EM Acoustics, was chosen for three of the auditorium upgrade projects, with local support and collaboration provided by Cardone, Solomon & Associates.

﻿[Welcome to the Machine]

“We’ve always been very focused on audio, and it remains at the core of what we do,” confirmed Matthew DePace at Advance Sound Company. “The Sewanhaka Central High School District project required a reliable and intelligible audio solution, and this is where EM Acoustics came in.”

During the planning phases of the project, Advance Sound Company were asked to consult on the best option for the client’s needs and budget. After meeting with the district and spending time with music staff, students and teachers at each school, Advance Sound Company proposed a new approach, a complete move away from the off-the-shelf systems the schools had previously been considering. “The goal was to deliver consistent audio coverage and intelligibility to every seat in the auditorium, whilst ensuring the system was genuinely easy to operate for staff and students.”

The auditoriums at New Hyde Park Memorial High School, H. Frank Carey High School and Elmont Memorial High School are identical in size and layout, which enabled Advanced Sound to design a common solution. Originally designed around constant-curve line-array systems, the spaces had suffered from uneven audio coverage. “One of our design principles is to take a more distributed approach to sound design,” said Thomas DePace at Advance Sound Company. “By deploying delay loudspeakers, we could change the entire feel of the space. The variety of models within the EMS Series allowed us to design a fully distributed system that would grant everyone in the space the same listening experience.”

(Image credit: EM Acoustics)

The EMS Series from EM Acoustics was selected as the core loudspeaker solution. “It’s a superior product, and it met all the requirements for these schools, from performance and sound quality to value,” said Thomas. “With the EMS Series, we designed a left, center, right configuration with delays to ensure clarity and coverage for both spoken word and music.”

The system configuration includes an EMS-159 as a center, with downfill from an EMS-126. On the left and right are EMS-129 loudspeakers. Rear and delay fills are provided by EMS-101Xs. “The center channels are used predominantly for voice, allowing vocals to travel beyond the orchestra pit,” explained Matthew. “The EM Acoustics system has effectively doubled the acoustic volume of the rooms and gives the schools plenty of headroom and dynamic range to work with across different production types.” Amplification is through the client’s own Crown XTi amplifiers, with processing through Symetrix digital signal processors. This solution was duplicated across these three high school auditoriums, and Advance Sound customized equally robust solutions in the District's other two schools' unique auditoriums to ensure that all students would benefit from superior sound systems.