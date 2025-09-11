Welcome Back to the Ballpark

(Image credit: Future)

Live venues for both sports and entertainment are facing unprecedented challenges. Pro AV systems can keep people engaged, but how you implement these solutions goes a long way to providing an immersive experience for those in attendance.

“The entire experience from arriving at the venue to the end of the evening must be unique and [something] you can’t get anywhere else,” said Aaron Beck, director of live performance venues for Diversified. The integrator created a highly immersive art exhibit for the Museum of Art and Light in Kansas. “From the arrival and preshow experience in high-end lobbies to the performance, it must be unique to set the venue apart. High-end technology inside the venue, in the lobbies, VIP seating, and food and beverage options all play a part in the audience's expectations.”

Pro AV technologies such as cameras, LED screens, multichannel audio systems, augmented reality (AR) graphics, and lighting play a vital part in creating these unique experiences that audiences now expect. "Immersive is a big push these days, but to achieve fully integrated productions, there needs to be a blend between the creative and technology. You can have the best systems in the world, but without the design team to create the content, the technology is just gear,” Beck explained. "Immersive audio that surrounds the listener is a hot topic, along with new visual technology using higher quality LED and lighting that's a must these days.”

Immersive Expectations

Metinteractive, which provides Pro AV solutions for architecture, communication, and technology, has worked with a wide range of sports and entertainment clients, including the University of Connecticut at Storrs and Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, CT. Jeffrey Mele, CCO at Metinteractive, said there are a finite number of venues that are trying to push the limit with technology—sometimes at the expense of the art and with little consideration of sustainability in their business plan.

“They are spending high and sometimes irrational amounts on technology,” he explained. “Most others are starting to accept a more ‘MP3’ version of quality: still good, but not what it used to be. Sports venues, however, are concentrating on how to expand their product beyond their four walls and solving the basic physics issue of there are just so many premium seats.”

From left, Aaron Beck, Jim Jensen, and Brian Duffy (Image credit: Diversified, Panasonic)

At Panasonic Professional Video and Audio Systems, senior project manager Jim Jensen said that one current trend that helps create a more immersive experience is leveraging multiple camera angles for unique points of view. This is often accomplished by using PTZ cameras that can be strategically placed without interruption to the audience. The use of fixed PTZs and box cameras has become increasingly important to the live sports experience because they can be installed cost effectively.

“Having multiple PTZs doesn’t put a strain on the production staff but can be controlled from a single operator during the live production,” Jensen said. “Another trend we’re starting to see is the use of cameras with technology to mitigate moiré on LED wall displays in the live event space."

Jensen was recently involved in a remote project that incorporated Panasonic’s PTZs and its Media Product Suite Platform, which leverages auto tracking. The project consisted of operating Panasonic’s equipment from Creative Technology’s control center in Henderson, NV, to produce a live event in San Jose, CA, without compromising quality, responsiveness, or client experience.

PTZ cameras from Panasonic and others can help sports venues create a more immersive experience with less of a strain on the production staff. (Image credit: Panasonic)

The compact footprint of Panasonic’s PTZ cameras made them ideal for event spaces requiring discretion and minimal disruption. The Media Production Suite served as the control center, enabling a single operator to manage multiple PTZ units remotely. This eliminated the need for camera operators in each room, reducing operating costs and enabling the remote operator to simultaneously manage each PTZ camera on the network, significantly optimizing overall device management.

According to Jensen, new technology needs to be evaluated based on whether or not it brings production value and if there are efficiencies when considering a technology. “Fixed PTZs are a perfect example. Although there may be an added cost of purchasing additional PTZs for a live event, the clear benefit is the enhanced production value due to multiple, unique points of view," he explained.

Set the Mood

“When it comes to large venues, there has been significant development in visual technology in recent years,” said Brian Duffy, strategic account manager, live entertainment, at Panasonic Projector & Display Americas. “Years ago, the Jumbotron was a key milestone in event tech, as it helped create a cohesive audience experience regardless of where people were sitting in the stadium. You could be at the floor level or the bleacher seats and all view the Jumbotron for a close-up look at the performance or game, and be able to see the performers' and athletes' expressions.

“In recent years, stadiums have expanded on this concept with more projection-based designs,” he continued. “Projectors blend well into set design, which is important for concerts that are looking to create a specific, cohesive visual experience. Instead of needing a large black box hanging in the middle of the show, projection can make a screen out of almost anything in the set or stadium design."

Duffy added that the flexibility to transform existing infrastructure through projection technology allows for unique visual experiences. For example, singers can now immerse audiences in the world of their music, as projection mapping lets them show visuals and photos that coordinate with the lyrics. This gives audiences a better understanding of the emotion behind the music and helps them connect more to the experience.

Jeffrey Mele and Myriam Calaber (Image credit: Metinteractive, VITEC)

Myriam Calaber, EMEA venue sector industry engagement executive at VITEC, reiterated that Pro AV solutions like video walls play an essential role in the stadium experience as well. They help create an immersive atmosphere and maintain the audience’s engagement with animations or messaging from sponsors as well as player highlights and stats.

But today's consumers also expect video streaming and Wi-Fi as basic services available in a venue. "Sports fans go to the match to watch their favorite team play, and yet they are always connecting to their mobile devices," Calaber explained. "Digital signage displays also play an ever-growing role. Not only can these screens transform the look and feel of a venue, depending on the event’s profile, but they also communicate the right message in the right place, driving the audience to the points of interest throughout the venue. These seemingly simple touchpoints contribute to the critical mission that must be achieved by the venue … a continuous, multi-sensory experience that keeps attendees engaged.”

The Price of Engagement