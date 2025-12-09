WSDG Delivers Innovative Production Complex at Alibaba's Beijing HQ

Alibaba's Hujing Digital Media & Entertainment Group Studios has unveiled a new AV production facility at the company's Beijing headquarters, designed in partnership with WSDG. The expansive complex, featuring four specialized control rooms, a large live room, and multiple isolation booths, represents a significant infrastructure enhancement for the audio, video, and gaming content development arm of the global ecommerce platform.

As the creative engine behind Alibaba's vast cultural and entertainment offerings, Hujing Digital Media & Entertainment Group Studios, which includes YOUKU and Damai Entertainment Group, required a production facility capable of supporting its diverse content creation demands for both users and industry partners. The decision to commission a comprehensive new AV production facility reflected the studio group's commitment to infrastructure that could match the scale and ambition of its operations.

WSDG was selected as the design partner for the project based on its global reputation in acoustic and AV technology consulting and design. The firm was entrusted with a complete recording studio design and systems package, including master planning, acoustic design, technical interior design, and AV systems design. Beyond the technical requirements, WSDG was also tasked with defining the visual identity of the facility as a whole, while giving each studio section its own unique character matched to its specific purpose.

Led by Silvia Molho, partner and art director, and Víctor Cañellas (Weike), China senior representative, with the effort supported by many other team members, WSDG delivered a creative environment spread across multiple distinct production areas, each aligned with Hujing Digital Media & Entertainment Group's varied content focuses. The design prioritizes high-quality acoustical control while incorporating abundant natural lighting and a warm interior aesthetic to foster a bright, artistic atmosphere conducive to creative work.

(Image credit: WSDG)

“The design approach combined Alibaba’s vision for minimalist, modernist spaces with the complex technical demands of world-class AV production,” said Molho, who spearheaded the studios’ design development. “Each control room was designed as a unique entity with its own spatial logic, yet all maintain visual cohesion through light wood details and custom technical furniture. The curved ceilings and flowing soffits were not only aesthetic choices—their geometries were precisely shaped to enhance acoustic and visual performance. Lighting plays a defining role, following the orientation of the acoustic treatment to emphasize structure and add movement through subtle changes in luminance and color.”

The facility's architecture provides a one-stop, full-chain service for film and television audio post-production, significantly enhancing overall work efficiency, reducing communication costs, and allowing creative teams to maintain focus on the work itself.

Each of the four control rooms serves a specialized purpose with equipment and design choices carefully matched to its intended use. Control Room A serves as the music production hub, featuring an AMS Neve Genesys Black G4 Console with ATC SCM300ASL Pro and Amphion Dolby Atmos monitoring configured for 9.1.6 production. The space embraces a clean, minimalist design with cream coloring, embedded LED lighting, and warm wooden flooring. A raised circular platform with comfortable seating allows artists to participate comfortably during mixing sessions.

Control Room B is designated for ADR vocal recording, with a smaller performance space located directly behind it. It includes a Kali Dolby Atmos Monitor System configured for 7.1.4. Both Control Rooms A and B feature ample sightlines to the live rooms and iso booths, maintaining crucial visual connection between engineers and talent. Control Room B features a clean white design with a futuristic aesthetic.

(Image credit: WSDG)

Control Room C, the larger of the two immersive mixing rooms, includes an Avid/CB Electronics Mix Controller and Genelec 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos Monitoring System. The space adopts a darker aesthetic with circular ceiling details and LED lighting, while Control Room D, also configured as an immersive mix room, includes a Kali 7.1.4 Atmos Monitoring System.

“A soft white palette dominates most areas, allowing light to shape the ambience, while progressively darker tones in certain control rooms optimize visual work for film and video mixing,” explained Molho. “We worked meticulously on every ceiling, wall, and object to ensure that every detail serves a technical and sensory purpose. Within the simple structures of the Alibaba building, we created a technical interior that offers a true journey for the senses.”

The success of the project reflected exceptional collaboration between all parties involved. “Our collaboration with WSDG has given us a deep appreciation of their exceptional professionalism,” shared Alibaba's Hujing Digital Media & Entertainment Group Studios team. “They took the time to truly listen and understand our needs, and every step, from design to implementation, was carried out with rigor, attention to detail, and thoughtful consideration.

“The final space is not only functionally sound but also reflects a profound understanding of sound and art, filled with creativity and inspiration. More than just a workplace, it feels like a vessel that energizes and nurtures creation. We look forward to using this space to work alongside peers, focusing steadily on producing more meaningful and impactful work.”