Extron Ships ShareLink Pro 1000 Intelligent Collaboration Gateway

The What: Extron has begun shipping the ShareLink Pro 1000, a wireless and wired collaboration gateway that enables users to present content from computers, tablets, or smartphones onto a display.

The What Else: ShareLink Pro supports simultaneous display of up to four devices including an HDMI‑connected device, and updates the display layout as new content is shared or removed. The HDMI input supports wired connections from any connected source. To support a wide range of environments, ShareLink Pro has collaboration and moderator modes that facilitate both open and controlled environments. When used with Extron GVE – GlobalViewer Enterprise software, multiple units can be managed across an enterprise or campus.

"The growing popularity of collaborative environments has led to the need for greater flexibility in how users share content," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Extron. "ShareLink Pro 1000 was created so that users can collaborate using most any device, and simultaneously share wired and wireless content on the same screen at the same time, creating even more collaborative environments."

To improve enterprise wide-deployments, it includes a fully customizable welcome screen with multiple configuration options to assist users in quickly connecting their devices and sharing content. A suite of security protocols ensures safe and protected collaboration between user devices and the ShareLink Pro 1000. In addition, centralized management tools enable simultaneous configuration, firmware updates, management, monitoring, and control of multiple units from one central location.

The Bottom Line: The ShareLink Pro 1000 facilitates full screen mirroring for all devices, including Mac and Windows computers and laptops, and Android and iOS tablets and smartphones, displaying the entire screen for more fluid collaboration sessions. ShareLink Pro's professional capabilities provide integration of AV and mobile devices into meeting, huddle, collaboration, and presentation spaces.