Extron's New Touchpanels Are the Most Advanced Yet. Here's Why

Introducing the latest in Extron control technology, the TouchLink Pro 35 Series touchpanels. This series delivers reliable, powerful, and precise control in four sizes with multiple configuration options. All models feature advanced IPS technology, delivering vibrant color reproduction along with improved contrast, brightness, and wide viewing angles.

[Bringing Order to AV Chaos]

They also incorporate a new Extron HTML5 stack, enabling modern, responsive interface design without relying on outdated technologies. HTML5 allows rich, interactive control pages that scale seamlessly across different screen sizes and orientations. It also supports embedded multimedia elements, including H.264 video streams, dynamic graphics, and real-time data widgets.

TLP Pro 535, TLP Pro 835, and TLP Pro 1035 touchpanels can be transformed into standalone control systems using LinkLicense for TLP Control Processor and an optional TLCA 2 - TouchLink Control Port Expansion Adapter. This approach simplifies system design and reduces the hardware footprint by eliminating the need for a separate control processor. It is ideal for installations where space is limited or cost efficiency is a priority.

Multi-color status indicators provide immediate visual feedback for system states, alerts, or room availability, allowing users to quickly identify room status or system conditions without navigating menus. The feature includes 10 default colors with predefined options that make setup fast and intuitive. The indicators can show a broad spectrum of colors and also support custom HEX color values for precise color matching, enabling alignment with corporate branding or application-specific requirements.

“We’ve designed the TLP Pro 35 Series to deliver the most advanced touchpanel experience yet, combining responsive control with elegant design,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. "With HTML5 support, vivid IPS displays, and versatile mounting options, these touchpanels deliver the streamlined AV control and enhanced performance customers demand."

The TLP Pro 35 Series includes touchpanels in four sizes, including 5.5, 8, 10.1, and 15.6-inch models. They are available in a variety of configurations, including tabletop, wall mount, and cable cubby options, with finishes in either black or white. All wall mount models except the 15.6" can be mounted in either portrait or landscape orientations, making them ideal for environments where space is limited or specific viewing angles are required.