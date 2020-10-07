ClearOne Expands CONVERGENCE AV Network Manager

The What: ClearOne has released the latest update to its CONVERGENCE AV Network Manager software, which now features an organizational portal for multiple user accounts with support for up to 2048 combined devices and users. It also includes LDAP support and two levels of access: a secure administrator level for full access and a viewer level for monitoring with 256-bit encrypted device and user password management.

The What Else: The solution features an intuitive interface for any browser, from desktop to mobile. Users can stay up to date with email status notifications and can search, sort, and filter to find what is needed quickly. Batch firmware updates can be performed on multiple audio or video devices at once. Users can also download, back up, or restore project files simultaneously for multiple CONVERGE Pro 2 and Huddle DSP mixers, as well as their P-Link peripherals.

The software also enables provisioning CONVERGE Pro 2 VoIP lines and viewing VoIP registration status; configuring and managing COLLABORATE Live room codecs and COLLABORATE Space user accounts; and downloading logs and reports for devices, users, histories, and calls.

CONVERGENCE supports integration with third-party management systems like IBM Cognos Analytics and Barco Overture via a RESTful web service interface. ClearOne’s AV network management platform is available in 12 languages.

The Bottom Line: CONVERGENCE software is a unified AV network management platform to monitor, control, and audit ClearOne pro audio and video products and services. Remote real-time system access provides at-a-glance and all-inclusive dashboard views with unlimited scalability designed to support organizations of any size.