Biamp Conferencing Solutions Achieve Certification for Zoom Rooms

Biamp (opens in new tab) announced that two new conference room audio bundles have been certified for Zoom Rooms, enabling customers to enjoy a complete Biamp audio solution in medium and large spaces. Each solution includes everything required for an extraordinary conferencing experience and is conveniently packaged for purchase as a bundle.

“We are extremely pleased to now offer our customers certified Zoom Room bundles featuring our latest TesiraFORTÉ audio processors,” said Joe Andrulis, executive vice president of corporate development, Biamp. “These certified Zoom Room solutions feature Biamp Launch technology, an innovation that optimizes performance for any conference room with the touch of a button, making it extraordinarily fast and easy to enable high quality conferencing experiences throughout an organization.”

Biamp’s newest certified Zoom Room bundles contain a TesiraFORTÉ X 400 processor, Parlé Beamtracking microphones—which track conversations from around the room, enabling remote participants to feel just as present as those in person—Desono C-IC6 ceiling loudspeakers, Biamp’s PoE-powered amplifiers, and all necessary mounting accessories and category cabling to complete the installation in medium or large rooms.

With each bundle, installers benefit from automated system deployment and configuration made possible by Biamp Launch, which identifies and configures every device in the system, performs a tuning cycle, measures acoustic characteristics of the room, applies recommended signal processing, echo cancellation, speaker tuning, noise reduction, and Zoom Rooms settings, then generates a dashboard highlighting performance settings before-and-after optimization.

These bundles offer customers and installers the advantages of a complete Biamp solution that extend far beyond superior audio, including minimal cable requirements with zero termination, zero network setup, automated EQ, and more. Biamp bundles are thoughtfully designed for plug-and-play installation, resulting in significant time savings for integrators, and an exceptionally consistent, high-quality audio experience for users across all conferencing spaces within a building.