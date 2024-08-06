AVer's Pro AV Cameras Certified by Zoom Rooms Presenter Focus

AVer has acquired Zoom Rooms Presenter Focus certification for its TR211,TR315, TR315N, TR335, TR335N, TR313V2, and TR323NV2 auto tracking camera series. The additional Zoom Rooms Presenter Focus certifications enhance user experience, enabling them to effortlessly captivate their audience while delivering seamless and impactful presentations with the assurance of optimized visual focus.

All of these AVer cameras are equipped with three Presenter Focus Modes with one-click activation, providing users with enhanced flexibility and convenience for diverse applications. According to Stanley Cheng, VP at AVer, "with Zoom certification, our customers gain access to a diverse selection of Pro AV cameras that integrate seamlessly with Zoom, enhancing all forms of remote collaborations.”

The TR211, TR315(N) and TR335(N) are advanced auto tracking cameras known for their exceptional video clarity and AI tracking capabilities ideal for broadcasting, recording, and live streaming applications. The TR211 and TR315(N) offer a 12X optical zoom, delivering premium video feeds with minimal latency. The TR335(N) takes close-ups a step further with a 30X optical zoom, excelling in capturing high-definition video content in various environments, especially in extra-large venues, multi-purpose auditoriums, or hybrid environments.

Features to know:

Free Zone Tracking: This feature allows the camera to automatically focus and track the presenter as the presenter moves around the room.

This feature allows capturing multiple displays or whiteboard content instead of solely focusing on the presenter. Area Tracking: This feature is designed for lecture-stage tracking scenarios, where the camera focuses and tracks the presenter upon entering a specific area.