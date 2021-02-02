Avaya Adds AI Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience

The What: Avaya OneCloud CCaaS and OneCloud CPaaS portfolios are now available with Avaya AI Virtual Agent Enhanced, new human-like automation features designed to improve customer experience and contact center efficiency.

(Image credit: Avaya)

The What Else: This expanded conversational AI capability leverages Google Cloud Dialogflow CX, and is part of Avaya’s ongoing integration of Google Cloud’s Contact Center AI (CCAI). The combination of Avaya AI innovation and Google Cloud CCAI are providing a better experience for users by seamlessly blending automated and assisted experiences throughout a customer’s interaction with the contact center.

“Avaya and Google Cloud are delivering AI innovation that is making organizations more agile, more responsive and more capable of meeting the needs of today’s ‘everything customer’,” said Eric Rossman, Avaya VP of technology partners and alliances. “Being first to integrate Google Dialogflow CX as part of Avaya Virtual Agent Enhanced is providing Avaya OneCloud CCaaS and OneCloud CPaaS customers with a unique advantage in tailoring and customizing each experience and redefining what the customer journey looks like. Our strength in delivering AI continues to drive growth in our cloud solutions, and is making a real difference for our customers.”

Avaya OneCloud CCaaS contact center solutions are powering organizations’ customer experience centers to better connect and orchestrate all touchpoints across the customer journey—including voice, video, chat, messaging, and social—while leveraging the power of AI, insights, knowledge, and resources from across the organization. This enables users to deliver not only the right customer experience but also the right employee experience for those supporting the customer journey.

Avaya OneCloud CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) enables organizations to build the experiences they want, and communications-enable apps with the workflow integration they need. Building and integrating apps with one-click integration to Google Cloud Dialogflow CX using Avaya OneCloud CPaaS, users can quickly build applications with a platform that supports SMS, MMS, voice, messaging, and digital channels.

Avaya OneCloud CCaaS and OneCloud CPaaS users will benefit from increased flexibility, efficiency, and scalability with key features from Avaya and Google Cloud including:

Agent Assist: Avaya machine-learning algorithms can be applied to Google Cloud CCAI to determine the next best action by the agent, delivering the right information, step-by-step guidance, and knowledge articles to enhance the customer experience, while increasing agent satisfaction and contact center efficiency.

Insights: Google Cloud Insights combined with Avaya AI uses natural language processing to identify call drivers and sentiment that helps contact center employees and supervisors learn about customer interactions to improve call outcomes. Through this valuable insight, recommended responses and best actions can be uniquely tailored to drive desired outcomes.

“Contact centers are often businesses’ frontline for delivering great customer experiences,” said Shantanu Misra, head of product for Dialogflow at Google Cloud. “Dialogflow CX brings new, advanced capabilities to virtual agents, helping contact center teams better prioritize customer needs and ultimately improving customer satisfaction. We’re excited to partner with leaders such as Avaya to integrate Dialogflow CX into customers’ existing contact center platforms and deliver Contact Center AI capabilities to businesses worldwide.”

The Bottom Line: Avaya AI Virtual Agent Enhanced was conceived as an evolution in human-like automated bots that seamlessly interact with customers, offloading the live agents’ utilization until the optimal time and then transferring all context gathered to the agent. This offer provides greater focus on enterprise-grade functionality and features that support more complex use cases, greater conversational turns, as well as powerful IVR features such as DTMF, Barge-in, and live agent handoff. Avaya AI Virtual Agent Enhanced capabilities are enabled through integration of Google Cloud Dialogflow CX with Avaya OneCloud CCaaS and OneCloud CPaaS. Avaya integrated with Google Cloud CCAI has evolved virtual bots into virtual agents, and in the process, optimized customer experience while delivering powerful enterprise functionality.