Appspace Launches Microsoft Offering to Enhance Workplace Experience

In keeping up with evolving hybrid workplace, Appspace (opens in new tab) announced the launch of Appspace for Microsoft. Appspace’s latest offering seamlessly integrates with Microsoft’s product suite. This innovation is designed to enhance communication and productivity for employees, whether they’re in the office, at home, or on the go.

“We specifically designed Appspace for Microsoft to help organizations using Microsoft solutions,” said Scott Chao, chief growth officer at Appspace. “Most companies use Microsoft solutions, and they can now improve their workplace experience through a single offering. This industry-first innovation will help organizations around the world bridge their digital and physical workplaces within their Microsoft ecosystems.”

Expanded Partnership to Enhance Workplace Experience

Together, Appspace and Microsoft solutions work together to make it easier to share knowledge, reserve resources, connect with colleagues, and improve productivity wherever work takes place. Appspace integrations enhance Microsoft’s capabilities and work from inside the Microsoft apps customers know to deliver an improved time to value and ROI.

The partnership aims on elevating the digital workplace experience and promotes collaboration by connecting Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, and Viva with modern intranet and employee app solutions. Organizations can benefit from improved employee engagement by integrating company content and messaging between Appspace, Microsoft SharePoint, and Microsoft Teams.

Because Appspace is a platform for the entire workplace experience, organizations can extend Microsoft’s solutions from the digital workplace to the physical workplace. Employees can easily find and reserve the right room or desk with easy-to-read maps inside Microsoft Outlook. Business insights from Power BI and company messages from SharePoint are brought to life on digital displays across the office. Devices within Microsoft Teams Rooms become a destination for company messages, improving value and function.

Appspace for Microsoft Offerings

Appspace for Microsoft offers a unified workplace experience platform that is seamlessly integrated with the Microsoft suite of products. It leverages a suite of integrations, apps, and add-ins that enhance Microsoft solutions. This approach gives organizations a powerful platform to get more from their Microsoft solutions. It allows the freedom to leverage other software and hardware across locations, regions, buildings, and departments. Appspace for Microsoft helps organizations: