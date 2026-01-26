PSNI Aligns with Microsoft to Support Enterprise Customers

PSNI Global Alliance has announced a strategic alignment with Microsoft to further support enterprise customers deploying Microsoft workplace and collaboration solutions globally. Through this alignment, PSNI Certified Solution Providers will participate in Microsoft’s AI Powered Workplace Community, gaining access to enhanced enablement, technical guidance, and ecosystem engagement designed to support the successful deployment, adoption, and ongoing optimization of Microsoft workplace technologies.

[A Brighter Tomorrow]

“Enterprise customers expect reliability, scalability, and consistency when deploying workplace technology across regions,” said Tom Roberts, PSNI director of vendor programs. “This alignment helps ensure our Certified Solution Providers are further equipped with the insight, resources, and ecosystem engagement needed to meet those expectations.”

As part of the alignment, PSNI and Microsoft will collaborate on CSP enablement and knowledge-sharing initiatives focused on supporting enterprise collaboration outcomes. The effort underscores the role of qualified, globally coordinated integrators in delivering long-term value from workplace technology investments. By aligning more closely with Microsoft’s workplace ecosystem, PSNI CSPs are positioned to deliver solutions that reflect current platform capabilities, best practices, and evolving workplace strategies.

“Microsoft technologies are deeply embedded in enterprise environments worldwide,” Roberts continued. “This alignment strengthens our ability to support enterprise end-users by ensuring our global integrator community remains closely connected to Microsoft’s workplace innovation and delivery standards.”