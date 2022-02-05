AJA Introduces v16.2 Update for Desktop Software and, for Developer Partners, SDK v.16

AJA Video Systems is introducing Desktop Software v16.2 for all KONA, Io and T-TAP Pro products, in addition to AJA SDK v16.2 for Developer Partners. This feature-rich release introduces a wide range of workflow enhancements, including the latest macOS support; new OBS Studio compatibility; improved 12-bit, 444, RGB workflows for 4K/UltraHD; upgraded LUT functionality; new codec and special playback support in Control Room; and expanded multichannel audio. The release also underpins the launch of Io X3, the newest addition to AJA's Io lineup of powerful Thunderbolt 3 connected mobile capture and output devices.

Desktop Software v16.2 is available now as a free download from the AJA website and includes support for macOS Monterey and Windows 11. Once Desktop Software is installed on a system running OBS Studio v27.2 or later, select AJA devices will be immediately available for multi- or single-channel capture and switching up to 4K/UltraHD 30p and 2K/HD 60p. OBS Project core contributor Colin Edwards noted: "With the release of the new AJA plug-in for OBS Studio, users have even more choices for integrating OBS into professional broadcast workflows. This plugin sets a new standard for reliability and customization when working with broadcast hardware. AJA has set an example for other hardware manufactures by open-sourcing their SDK and driver source code. We would like to thank the AJA engineers who have worked with us to make this happen."

Desktop Software v16.2 also enables greater flexibility and more accurate, vivid 4K/UltraHD color workflows, courtesy of new 12-bit, 4:4:4, RGB firmware for KONA 5 and Corvid 44 12G, with support for a full 12-bit pipeline across capture to color space conversion and output. This functionality is backed by an upgrade to the .cube format for all 12-bit and 10-bit LUT capabilities, bringing greater compatibility between AJA hardware and third-party color and mastering applications. Workflow options with included AJA Control Room software are expanded through the addition of H.264 and H.265 capture and playback up to 2K/HD 60p, including Timecode and Closed Captioning support, and further provide seamless compatibility with mobile devices, PCs and AJA Ki Pro GO media. This release also includes new deep memory buffer capabilities for Control Room to maintain steady and pristine playback in the event that storage or network bottlenecks interrupt the flow of data from storage to the video output host. With the introduction of Io X3, a new MultiView feature allows up to four incoming SDI sources to be monitored on a single external HDMI monitor, providing a confidence view for multi-channel workflows with OBS Studio and Telestream Wirecast.

SDK v16.2 Now Available via Open Source

In addition to the traditional AJA Developer Program enrollment, AJA's world-class SDK v16.2 is also now available via Open Source, offering multiple options for developers looking to incorporate powerful AJA technologies into product design and development. SDK v16.2 also introduces a host of new features, including 64/32 audio channel support with KONA 5, Corvid 44 12G, Corvid 88, and Corvid 44, enabling users to ingest and output up to 64 discrete audio channels across multiple SDI links, perfect for the latest 8K workflows that require 22.2 audio mastering.

AJA Desktop Software v16.2 is now available as a free download from AJA's support page, and AJA SDK v16.2 is accessible to participants of the AJA Developer Program as a free download from AJA's Developer Partner site. The Open Source Developer community can access the AJA SDK from AJA's GitHub page.