AJA Releases Mini-Config v2.26.2

The What: AJA Video Systems has released Mini-Config v2.26.2, a free software update that introduces a host of new features for select AJA 12G-SDI, 4K/UltraHD, and other AJA Mini-Converter models, including Region of Interest scan converters.

The What Else: Mini-Config v2.26.2 introduces Extended Display Identification Data (EDID) emulation for all HA5-12G models, HA5-4K, HA5-Plus, ROI-DP, ROI-DVI, and ROI-HDMI, enabling the connected source to continuously output the desired video format. For high-quality audio workflows, the update extends pass-through support and compatibility with Dolby Digital Plus JOC (joint object coding) for HA5-4K and all HA5-12G models.

[AJA Releases Bridge Live v1.11]

Mini-Config v2.26.2 also delivers p60 to p59.94 and p59.94 to p60 simple frame rate conversion for 12GM, HA5-12G, HA5-4K, and HA5-Plus; loss of input management capabilities for the UDC and FS-Mini; and PsF support for 12GM, HA5-12G and Hi5-12G models.

“AJA’s robust, production-proven lineup of Mini-Converters offers unprecedented workflow flexibility across a wide range of production environments, and with the new Mini-Config v2.26.2 update, we’ve introduced a selection of critical features that further streamline workflows and help users produce and deliver the highest-quality video and audio for a seamless audience experience," said AJA president Nick Rashby.

The Bottom Line: Mini-Config v.2.26.2 is now available as a free download from AJA’s website.

