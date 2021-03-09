AJA Announces T-TAP Pro

The What: AJA Video Systems has unveiled T-TAP Pro—a compact, silent, and portable Thunderbolt 3-connected device that simplifies 4K/UltraHD and 2K/HD/SD monitoring and output over 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 on compatible Mac or PC computers. Ideal for a range of production scenarios, T-TAP Pro provides high-quality video monitoring, including High Dynamic Range (HDR) support for high frame rate (HFR) and large raster workflows from a Thunderbolt 3 host system.

The What Else: T-TAP Pro is a versatile monitoring and output device suitable for high-end color grading, audio mixing, editorial, and visual effects, in addition to on-set monitoring and playback, that enables creative professionals to work efficiently from home or any location.

For audio workflows, T-TAP Pro features multi-channel embedded audio on SDI and HDMI, and a 3.5mm stereo analog audio connection that provides a convenient method for monitoring audio, enabling editors or digital artists to plug in headphones directly to the device or connect to an external analog audio mixer.

The Bottom Line: T-TAP Pro is now available for $795 U.S. MSRP through AJA’s worldwide reseller network; it comes with a three-year international warranty.