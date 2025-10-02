Ross Video Acquires ioversal

Ross Video has acquired ioversal, creators of Vertex, an immersive experiences platform. The acquisition marks Ross Video’s expansion into experiential technologies, strengthening its end-to-end live production ecosystem.

The Vertex AV production suite is designed for interactive exhibits, live entertainment, large-scale productions, and dynamic projection mapping. Vertex provides the tools to unify video, audio, lighting, and control into one solution to create, manage, and automate captivating experiences.

(Image credit: Ross Video)

“Vertex gives our customers a powerful new way to tell their stories,” said David Ross, CEO of Ross Video. “It also extends our live production solutions into the experiential world, opening creative possibilities that inspire audiences everywhere.”

The acquisition underscores Ross Video’s commitment to broadening its portfolio across broadcast, sports, entertainment, and live events, offering customers a unified toolkit that combines live video production with experiential AV. With decades of expertise in media servers and interactive control systems, the ioversal team strengthens Ross Video's ability to deliver innovative and engaging end-to-end solutions.

“From the very beginning, our mission with Vertex has been to simplify complex audiovisual productions and give creators the freedom to focus on storytelling rather than technical hurdles,” said Martin Kuhn, co-founder of ioversal. “Together, we’ll be able to bring Vertex to an even wider audience and unlock incredible new possibilities for experiential media. We are deeply proud of what our team has built and are excited to be part of the Ross Video family."