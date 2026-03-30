Roadmap 2026: Jupiter

AVT Question: Please share insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.

Thought Leader: Melissa Adamson, Senior Director of Global Marketing at Jupiter

In 2026, our company is committed to advancing product innovation while embracing a philosophy centered on mindful power consumption and enhanced security, ensuring sustainable and reliable solutions for our clients.

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At the forefront is the ZavusXP update, optimizing the XP9 range with a 50 percent reduction in power usage across all modes, cooler surfaces for efficient operation, and a dual LDM option that accelerates installation. This enhances image quality through minimized seams and bolsters dust resistance for extended longevity, aligning with our focus on eco-conscious energy management.

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Our next-generation Catalyst processors will debut a comprehensive lineup, fully compatible with Windows 11, to elevate security protocols. These processors deliver advanced graphics for expansive video walls, supporting higher resolutions and efficient decoding with fewer cards, resulting in superior performance and reduced costs for large-scale installations.

Canvas improvements will introduce Windows 11 compatibility upgrades for select existing models, enabling seamless integration with newer software ecosystems. This is crucial for ongoing projects, bridging the gap until the full Catalyst rollout.

Additionally, we anticipate unveiling a new product line at upcoming industry shows, alongside innovative experiences developed in collaboration with technological partners. These initiatives underscore our dedication to client-centric evolution—prioritizing efficiency, security, and sustainability.