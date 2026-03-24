Roadmap 2026: Aurora Multimedia

AVT Question: Please share insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.

Thought Leader: Paul Harris, Chief Executive Officer at Aurora Multimedia

In 2026, Aurora Multimedia will really set the bar for microphone and DSP technology. Our philosophy has always been a “world’s first” approach, as we like to show that there is always a better way, and to not be just another “me too” product. We design and build our own products and innovate technologies that solve the issues no one else addresses.

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For microphone technology, we will be advancing our patented SmartSpeak technology, adding real-time, speech-to-text translation. Our new wireless beamforming models (RXT-4DW and RXT-6DW) will be using Wi-Fi 7 and wireless charging—as well as full touch control automation, gooseneck performance without the gooseneck, and video streaming all in one package.

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We will also be showing a new type of DSP that goes beyond what has been done today as we integrate Dante, AES67, AI, and control into the mix. One SKU will be scalable from a 4x4 to a 128x128 and can be aggregated through our 128 no-latency bidirectional audio bus that can daisy chain units together up to 80m away. Two units joined together can do 256x256, or 10 units can do 128x1280, as another example. The power and scalability are like no other. ReAX control can automate an entire building, if required, and serve up control pages while the NPU handles AI functions like our patent-pending Word Gate technology. This allows us to use speech intelligibility along with SPL, as well as time to trigger the camera’s—or cameras’—pan, tilt, and zoom functions.

Stay tuned, as this is just the teaser, and there is so much more to come with these new technologies.