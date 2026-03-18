Roadmap 2026: QSC

AVT Question: Please share insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.

Thought Leader: Jatan Shah, President at QSC

Our philosophy is grounded in long-term thinking. Rather than pursuing fragmented innovation, we continue to invest in a foundation that prioritizes reliability, adaptability, and scale. Growth in collaboration and workplace applications is intentional, but it does not replace the high-impact environments that shape Q-SYS. Instead, it expands how the platform supports different use cases while staying anchored to performance, operational efficiency, and trust.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Getty Images) Read All 52 Manufacturer Roadmap Interviews Here

As we look ahead to 2026, the Q-SYS roadmap is all about demonstrating consistency, follow-through, and execution on the Q-SYS Full Stack AV Platform. Over the past year, conversations at ISE 2024 in Barcelona and InfoComm established a clear progression—from defining why a unified, platform-based approach matters to showing how that vision scales in real-world environments. What followed our recent Activate product launch event represented the next logical step: translating strategy into practical outcomes and solutions for IT, AV, and facilities teams responsible for operating spaces every day.

A central shift in our thinking is moving beyond individual rooms toward outcomes across entire environments. Framing solutions through the relationship between places, spaces, and applications allows organizations to think holistically about experience, operations, and insight—connecting technology decisions to measurable impact. This consistency is also what enables meaningful data, orchestration, and responsible use of AI in physical spaces.

Q-SYS plays a foundational role in enabling smarter, more connected environments—where technology supports people, improves efficiency, and contributes to more sustainable, well-managed places over time. Our focus for 2026 is straightforward: build on what works, execute with discipline, and deliver lasting value at scale.