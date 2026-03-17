Roadmap 2026: Sharp Business USA

AVT Question: Please share insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.

Thought Leader: Jennifer Cheh, Senior Vice President of Display Marketing and Product Management at Sharp Business USA

For 2026, our priority is to reinforce the values we deliver through offering the best customer experience and lowest cost of ownership. While our portfolio will remain largely stable, following a recent revamp to Sharp branding, we will continue to lead with innovation and stay at the forefront of the industry. Our philosophy is simple: be the best partner to work with, supporting customers in every way possible. For clients, that means being laser-focused on delivering exceptional experiences globally. This approach combines a strong, refreshed product lineup with a relentless commitment to customer success.

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