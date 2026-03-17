Roadmap 2026: Sharp Business USA
Jennifer Cheh, Senior Vice President of Display Marketing and Product Management at Sharp Business USA, shares insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.
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AVT Question: Please share insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.
Thought Leader: Jennifer Cheh, Senior Vice President of Display Marketing and Product Management at Sharp Business USA
For 2026, our priority is to reinforce the values we deliver through offering the best customer experience and lowest cost of ownership. While our portfolio will remain largely stable, following a recent revamp to Sharp branding, we will continue to lead with innovation and stay at the forefront of the industry. Our philosophy is simple: be the best partner to work with, supporting customers in every way possible. For clients, that means being laser-focused on delivering exceptional experiences globally. This approach combines a strong, refreshed product lineup with a relentless commitment to customer success.Article continues below
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Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn.