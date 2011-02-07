Audio Authority Releases 12 Source Cat-5 Matrix

- Audio Authority continues to refine and expand its component video matrix technology with the new HLX System. HLX delivers HD matrix switching with key integrator features. The modular card-and-cage design employs an ultra-high bandwidth backplane capable of supporting 12 component video and audio source pathways, and up to 64 zones.
- HLX utilizes Audio Authority’s Cat-5 zone receivers, available in several different styles. Active Gain Equalization technology (AGE) allows the installer to optimize cable length compensation at the remote TV location, up to 1,000 feet from the HLX.
- Compatible with Ethernet, serial and IR control systems
• Up to 12 Component Video sources
• Video and audio signals up to 1,000 feet away
• Cable length compensation adjustment for long Cat-5 runs
• HD component video, digital audio, analog audio
• IR pathway for remote control signals
• Utilizes standard Audio Authority Cat-5 receiver modelsTwo standard models are now available, and custom configurations are available on request.