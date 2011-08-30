RTS and Telex Launch New Websites

- Burnsville, MN--Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Communications Systems Division brands RTS and Telex launched their new websites on August 22.
- The new www.rtsintercoms.com and www.telex.com websites will serve as interactive online hubs where customers can experience the latest products, news, and information from RTS (intercoms and accessories) and Telex (intercoms and accessories, aviation headsets, radio dispatch equipment).
- The RTS/Telex web development team carefully analyzed feedback from users worldwide to design the new sites, which feature a clean and intuitive interface, streamlined navigation, product comparison tables, enhanced support resources such as LiveChat (US only), Bosch Knowledgebase access, and a video gallery. Both sites also offer full social media functionality.