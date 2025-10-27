BIG ACQUISITION NEWS: Biamp Acquires Assets of ClearOne Intellectual Property and Brands

Biamp has entered into an agreement to acquire assets of ClearOne, including intellectual property and brands. Announced today, the acquisition adds signal-processing designs and patents to the Biamp technology portfolio.

For more than two decades, ClearOne engineers have made innovative contributions in DSP, acoustic echo cancellation, microphone array processing, and beamforming/beam-steering techniques. The acquired assets include designs and several significant patents associated with beamforming microphone arrays and related audio signal-processing innovations.

“ClearOne helped set benchmarks in professional audio, particularly in beamforming microphones and core DSP,” said Rashid Skaf, Biamp president, CEO, and co-chairman. “Bringing these assets into Biamp strengthens our already deep audio engineering foundation and will enhance future product innovations across our portfolio. Our mission remains delivering the most reliable, best-sounding experiences in the market, and these assets align squarely with that goal.”

Biamp does not assume any obligations to continue selling, supporting, or developing ClearOne-branded products as a result of this transaction. The company’s focus is on thoughtful integration of selected IP and designs into future Biamp solutions in ways that elevate performance, ease of deployment, and long-term value for customers.