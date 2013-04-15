US Transportation Dept on Digital Signage for Safety

- Sign Up LA released a letter from the United States Department of Transportation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration discussing the merits of digital signs in efforts helping to prevent safety hazards on the road. The USDOT letter discusses specific, targeted efforts in support of drunk driving and many other prevention initiatives for which digital signs have played an effective role.
- Sign companies in Los Angeles frequently partner with public safety agencies to provide space on their digital signs to display important and time-sensitive information critical to the continued safety of local communities. In the letter released this week, David Strickland, Administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, discusses the impacts of digital signs in public safety campaigns:
- "While we cannot know exactly how many dangerous decisions, crashes, injuries and deaths that our messaging has prevented, we are confident that placements at key locations are helping to reduce alcohol-impaired and texting-related crashes throughout Los Angeles."
- Sign Up LA, a coalition of business groups, nonprofit organizations, community groups and sign companies, supports the reasonable use and location of digital signs in Los Angeles to ensure the Los Angeles community continues to benefit from the critical public safety benefits they provide. More than 43 states and more than 450 municipalities have already adopted policies that allow for and regulate digital signs, providing economic and community benefits, revenue generation opportunities and traditional sign takedowns. Sign Up LA will continue to be active in the public dialogue as the City of Los Angeles considers a legislative solution to address issues surrounding digital signage.