Palmer Digital Group Unveils Battery-Powered Kiosk Solutions

Palmer Digital Group unveiled its first battery-powered kiosk for retail and hospitality environments including QSRs and fast casual restaurants. The kiosk provides sustainable and portable options for indoor and outdoor environments while retaining the durability of PDG’s DC-powered kiosks and digital menu boards.

Available in single or dual-sided configurations, PDG’s new Digital Portable Poster Stands have four screen size options (24, 32, 43 and 50-inch), long battery life, diverse color options, and a selection of portable casters to showcase products and services in any scenario. That includes retail environments such as popups, experiential activations (such as museums and exhibits), or even scheduled audience gatherings for tradeshows and live events.

(Image credit: Palmer Digital Group)

The long battery life is a valuable benefit for customers, offering up to 24 hours of juice and quick-charge capability for immediate deployment. Safety and dependability are also paramount with the choice of specialized, eco-friendly batteries that offer wide temperature tolerance, low toxicity and an extended lifespan with more than 3000 charge cycles.

That battery life, along with its smooth mobility and sturdy structure, also raises opportunities for retailers to gather data on customer journeys. That application is supported through a wireless occupancy sensor built into the base of the kiosk that help businesses generate actionable insights by monitoring dwell time and passing traffic, while informing merchandising decisions. “Businesses can gather this data within a five-to-50-foot radius, and when appropriate, easily move and reposition to new strategic positions that capture the typical customer’s path through the store,” said Chuck Lewis, VP, Palmer Digital Group.

Lewis added that the ability to use different casters makes it viable for movement across standard floors inside as well as outdoor concrete or blacktop surfaces. There also the ability to quickly lock down the wheels for a more permanent or multi-day position where heavy foot traffic. The structure also supports built-in speakers for accompanying audio tracks to the visual presentations, supported through LTE mobile connectivity, Wi-Fi networks, or optional media players.

PDG will also offer customized screen options to support touch-enabled applications such as mobile ordering and wayfinding, as well as high-brightness displays (1000-3000 nits) for optimized performance in direct sunlight.

“Digital signage already creates a more than 80% recall level with customers that engage with screen content,” said Lewis. “Our new battery-powered kiosks will help a variety of brands and organizations enhance the ways they engage with their customers and audiences, while also revolutionizing their strategies for sustainability and operational efficiency.”