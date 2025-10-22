Korbyt to Unveil Suite of Digital Signage Media Players

Korbyt introduced a new portfolio of Korbyt media players engineered to power modern digital signage and workplace experiences at scale. This new suite of media players delivers a plug-and-play experience with purpose-built hardware devices that integrate seamlessly with the Korbyt Anywhere content management system (CMS). The lineup—Aries III Fanless Signage Player, Orion 4K Signage Player, and Vega Multi‑Zone Signage Player—delivers reliable, high‑quality playback, robust security, and streamlined remote management. In addition, the Aries III and Orion media players offer out-of-band (OOB) capabilities for remote player control and recovery.

[Digital Signage Continues to Thrive]

“Enterprises need hardware that matches the speed and scale of their communications,” said Andrew Gildin, VP of channel sales and revenue operations at Korbyt. “With Aries III, Orion, and Vega, we’re giving customers flexible performance tiers with standard enterprise features like Out‑of‑Band management, 4K playback, and secure, cloud‑first administration. Teams can confidently deploy, monitor, and update signage networks —and with out-of-the-box provisioning, accelerate time to value for enterprise digital signage.”

The Aries III Fanless Signage Player is ideal for enterprise deployments where reliability and low maintenance are paramount. Its fanless design for silent, durable operation in mission‑critical environments. Powered by AMD Ryzen Embedded processors with integrated Vega GPU for smooth multimedia playback, it supports 4K UHD video support.

The Orion 4K Signage Player was designed for high-quality graphics and multimedia processing capabilities. It is built on Intel N97 for responsive performance in digital signage and edge applications and includes 4K‑ready graphics with multimedia capabilities for demanding visual experiences.

Lastly, the Vega Multi‑Zone Signage Player was created with immersive, interactive experiences that captivate audiences in any business setting in mind. It is a BrightSign-powered solution built for high‑traffic environments that demand consistent, reliable playback that drives multi‑zone layouts to orchestrate dynamic, simultaneous content across multiple areas of the screen.

All three players are pre‑configured for the Korbyt Anywhere CMS, giving IT, AV, and communications teams a single pane of glass for content scheduling, device health monitoring, policy‑based updates, and role‑based access control. The portfolio provides support for BrightSign OS and Windows 11, enabling organizations to plan a smooth migration from Windows 10 before Microsoft ends support in October 2025. It also allows IT teams to standardize their technology stack while ensuring performance, security, and manageability remain uncompromised.