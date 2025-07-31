Smarter Deployments, Retail Innovation, and Advertising Power

Navori Labs has officially release of Navori Digital Signage Software v2.12. This update introduces a suite of enhancements for corporate, retail, and advertising environments, all designed to simplify workflows and enhance digital signage performance.

Room booking integration offers seamless connectivity with Outlook and Google Calendar. Meeting room availability and booking details can now be displayed in real time across screens, with intelligent, rules-based triggers that adapt content based on calendar inputs. This feature supports dynamic workplace communication while centralizing scheduling within the signage ecosystem.

The Screen Control and Information function gives IT teams greater command over their display networks. When used with Navori-certified monitors and StiX 3800 media players, users gain visibility into panel specifications, power cycle status, and more—all enhanced by the platform’s built-in AI camera vision capabilities.

Navori Labs introduces Auto-Activation, a breakthrough feature designed to simplify and accelerate the rollout of digital signage networks. Now available for Samsung, LG, and ChromeOS devices, Auto-Activation enables players to automatically connect to the designated server, assign themselves a license from the appropriate group, and rename it using the device's serial number. This seamless, touch-free process drastically reduces setup time, allowing enterprise users to deploy and manage large fleets of devices with greater speed and precision.

Retailers and interactive signage operators will appreciate the new Place & Learn system—a simplified alternative to Lift & Learn. Rather than assigning one sensor per product, a single sensor can now manage multiple items, reducing hardware needs while maintaining an immersive customer experience. Content automatically updates in real time based on how customers interact with products, ensuring relevant information is always shown on screen.

Digital out-of-home (DOOH) networks and ad-based signage benefit from two new tools: Programmatic Ad Media Sync, which enables synchronized ad playback across multiple screens, and Share of Voice, which uses percentage-based scheduling to automate content distribution. Together, these upgrades empower advertisers to maximize impressions and manage campaigns with unprecedented ease.