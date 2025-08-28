What to Know about Bluefin's New COLORFRAME

Bluefin has introduced COLORFRAME, a new option that lets customers choose from dozens of RAL color finishes for their screen frames. This addition allows clients to tailor not only the size, specifications, and operating system of their displays, but now the frame color as well.

[Digital Signage Continues to Thrive]

Digital signage is no longer just an information tool; it has become an aesthetic feature in modern interiors. By offering color customization, Bluefin empowers customers to integrate displays into a space’s overall look, creating cohesive, on-brand environments in retail, hospitality, corporate, and public settings.

COLORFRAME is Bluefin’s answer to the emerging market need for frames to integrate seamlessly with their space or make a visual statement. “COLORFRAME is about giving clients one more way to make their vision a reality,” said Tim Bailey, COO of Bluefin International. “It’s exciting to extend our ‘If we can, we will’ motto into the realm of colored frames both affordably and at scale.”

For interior designers, architects, and brand managers, COLORFRAME extends creative freedom into the technology itself. Whether matching a brand’s exact color palette or complementing an interior design scheme, frame colors can help digital signage blend in or stand out; turning functional displays into intentional design elements.

Customers can combine COLORFRAME with Bluefin’s FLEX-OS platform, embedding their preferred operating system (BrightSign, Intel, or Android) into any display. With COLORFRAME, the frame itself becomes part of the brand story. Before a single pixel lights up, your digital signage is already making an impression.