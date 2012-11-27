DSE Offers Fundamentals Seminar for First-Time Investors

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) will present an all new immersive four-part Digital Signage Fundamentals Seminar Program designed specifically to prepare those investing for the first-time to deal with initial planning and execution challenges.

The Digital Signage Fundamentals Seminar Program, to be presented in Las Vegas February 27-28, 2013, is part of DSE’s eight-track Educational Conference and is designed specifically for those DOOH network operators of both revenue- and non-revenue generating systems, digital signage (DS) end-users, and systems integrators and installers who are relatively new to the industry.

This educational track is intended to provide an introduction to the DS industry by promoting a better understanding of the seven elements that comprise a DS system. Topics to be covered include:

Case Studies: The Trials & Triumphs of Two Successful Digital Signage Network Launches

Planning & Substantiating a Project: The Business Side of Dynamic Digital Signage

Estimating Total Cost of Ownership: The Hidden Costs of Digital Signage Deployment & Operation

Working With Your IT Team: How to Work With IT to Make Your Digital Signage a Success

Instruction will be a straightforward presentation of “how to” in terms that are easy to understand and immediately applicable, according to DSE. Each session will be led by professionals who will be sharing hard-earned experience and come from a variety of disciplines within DOOH Networks, as well as end-users from the financial, retail and hospitality fields, along with knowledgeable industry consultants and technology providers.



Richard Lebovitz, educational director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE, said, “The DS Fundamentals Track is targeted primarily at attendees who come to DSE to learn how to get started, but it is a track that also remains popular with repeat attendees who want to revisit some of the basics from time to time.”Registration for the Fundamentals Seminar Program, or any of DSE 2013 educational conference seminars is now open at www.digitalsignageexpo.net.