Pennsylvania Convention Center Develops Large-Scale Digital Display Network

The Pennsylvania Convention Center (PCC) has completed Phase I of a large-scale digital display modernization program as part of its ongoing investment in facility-wide technology upgrades. Anthony James Partners (AJP)—which introduced a convention center–wide network of digital displays designed to enhance event signage, simplify wayfinding, and expand on-site advertising opportunities—supported the project as the PCC’s technology consultant, providing planning, concept development, and system design to guide the deployment of LED and LCD displays throughout the facility.

In support of the project, Anthony James Partners worked closely with the PCC to evaluate multiple display configurations and placement strategies, developing design concepts and outlining a range of technical and operational options. This approach allowed PCC to select solutions aligned with its operational needs while maintaining flexibility for future expansion and phased implementation.

Phase I includes more than 150 newly installed or replaced digital displays supporting event messaging, wayfinding, and on-site communications, comprising approximately 4,700 square feet of LED video wall displays alongside LCD displays deployed throughout public and meeting spaces. Key elements of the digital display network include a 79-foot-wide digital ribbon welcoming guests in the Broad Street Atrium; three 28-foot-high vertical screens that create a cathedral-like experience as guests ascend to the upper floors; and curved screens at key intersections that wrap around the walls.

(Image credit: Anthony James Partner)

All supporting power and data infrastructure for the LED and LCD systems was newly installed as part of the project. Additional display installations, including the Grand Hall, which is planned as a synchronized media zone featuring approximately 760 square feet of wall-mounted displays, are scheduled to take place in a future phase later this year.

“The Pennsylvania Convention Center prides itself on being an industry-leader and innovator, and we are very excited to be one of the few convention centers that can offer such an extensive digital signage package for our customers,” said John McNichol, president and CEO, Pennsylvania Convention Center Authority. “These new signage offerings will be a game-changer for the events we host and will deliver a more seamless, intuitive, and engaging experience for event attendees, organizers, and exhibitors.”

(Image credit: Anthony James Partner)

“From the outset, our role was to help the Convention Center evaluate what would work best for the building, the events it hosts, and the way the facility operates day to day,” said Michael Rowe, chief executive officer of Anthony James Partners. “By presenting multiple concepts and technical paths forward, PCC was able to move ahead with a scalable digital framework that supports both immediate needs and long-term flexibility.”

The digital display network is part of a broader, multi-year capital improvement program at the Pennsylvania Convention Center focused on technology modernization, operational efficiency, and enhancing the overall experience for event organizers and attendees.