Platinum Tools Shipping ezEX-RJ45 Termination System

The What: Platinum Tools (booth 1961) is shipping its ezEX-RJ45 Termination System with the new EXO CrimpFrame, and will be on display at InfoComm 2017.

The What Else: The new patented EXO Crimp Frame is an RJ45 crimp tool that can terminate multiple sizes of cables and conductors. The crimp frame highlights two interchangeable dies that work with EZ-RJ45 and ezEX-RJ45 connectors. The tool design allows for future upgrades by purchasing a new die.

The new ezEX-RJ45 feed-through connectors with staggered channels matched with the new EXO Crimp Frame + EXO-EX Die are specifically designed to crimp and flush-trim the protruding conductors in a single operation. This patented new termination system couples two concurrently developed and matched solutions for terminating larger cables.

“In today’s networks, twisted-pair cables are demanding more speed and bandwidth,” said John Phillips, Platinum Tools product manager. “To help meet these requirements, Cat-5e/6/6A cables have increased in size. Both the outer diameter of the cable and the insulation diameter of the conductors are larger and vary by manufacturer, making cable and connector compatibility a challenge. Platinum Tools new patented ezEX-RJ45 Termination System is the solution…providing greater cable to connector compatibility to meet higher performance demands.”

The Bottom Line: The included EXO Crimp Frame features tool-less replacement of dies to minimize down times due to damaged or worn dies. The connector tab locks into the die port for one-handed operation and ensures that the connector is locked in place for proper crimping. Push button gun-style lock (patented) for easy storage, and the precisely aligned contact drivers provide reliable and repeatable crimping.