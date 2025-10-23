NEUTRIK Launches New USB Type-C 5G Chassis Connectors

Introducing the new NEUTRIK NAUSBC-5G-FL chassis connectors. These D-size connectors designed for easy integration and high performance.

[Is Courtroom AV Out of Order?]

“Our customers have long requested USB Type-C chassis connectors in a D-size form factor," said Chris Neethling, president of Neutrik Americas. "These new products provide an elegant solution. Their integrated rear-side patch cables provide significant benefits, including high data throughput, high power transfer, and easy integration with active equipment. We expect that system integrators and product designers will find a lot to like in these new offerings.”

The connectors feature integrated fly-lead patch cables at the rear. Four different product variations offer various lengths for these fly-lead patch cables, ranging from 10-25cm (3.9 to 9.8 inches). The connectors are rated for 5 Gbps data speed (USB 3.1 Gen 1 specification) and 100 W (20 V / 5 A) power transfer for device charging and powering (USB Power Delivery 3.1 specification).

The connectors’ integrated rear-side fly-lead patch cables provide multiple benefits. By removing a passive couple, they reduce loss. They also ease integration by providing the necessary cable to connect to active equipment. This reduces both system cost and complexity. Since the patch cables are an integral part of the connector design, they greatly reduce the risk of accidental cable pullout within the enclosure or behind the rack.

NAUSBC-5G-FL’s rugged D-size form factor is ideal for installation in AVL rack systems, embedded control units, mobile AVL setups, and charging applications in demanding environments. By combining high-speed data transfer, robust power delivery, and a pre-terminated cable in a single product, the connector is well-suited to both harsh and space-limited environments.

The front of the chassis connector accepts standard USB Type-C patch cables. It features a UL 94 V-0 flame-retardant rating (UL94) along with UV-resistant flange material for longevity and outdoor suitability. The cable materials are halogen-free for enhanced safety in indoor environments.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NAUSBC-5G-FL is available in four variations—NAUSBC-5G-FL10 with a 10cm fly-lead patch cable at the rear, NAUSBC-5G-FL15 with a 15cm fly-lead patch cable, NAUSBC-5G-FL20 with a 20cm fly-lead patch cable, and NAUSBC-5G-FL25 with a 25cm fly-lead patch cable.