Vanco Launches Slim Patch Cables to Simplify Installations

Vanco International, has released its new SCAT6A Slim CAT6A Patch Cable series. Developed to meet rising throughput requirements for both residential and commercial systems, these 1 GHz-rated cables are designed for high-density rack environments and tight install spaces, making structured wiring jobs faster, neater, and more reliable.

“Integrators rely on Vanco’s premium-quality patch cables for clean, professional installations,” said Brandon White, director of product development, Vanco International. “The SCAT6A series delivers the bandwidth they need for UHD environments and next-gen applications.”

(Image credit: Vanco)

The SCAT6A cables feature a super-slim 28 AWG stranded UTP design with a flexible PVC jacket measuring just 3.5mm in diameter. These compact cables are fully rated for 1 GHz performance and 100% tested to meet EIA/TIA T568 A/B standards.

Each cable is outfitted with snag-less strain relief ends and Cat 6A RJ-45 connectors for durability and ease of use. The SCAT6A series is UL and CM rated, and available in multiple color options (black, blue, and white) with lengths ranging from 6 inches to 10 feet.

The SCAT6A Patch Cable series joins Vanco’s growing lineup of installation-ready AV infrastructure solutions. Dealers can pair these patch cables with Vanco’s HDMI cables, wall plates, mounts, and Procell batteries for a complete job-site toolkit. Together with premium speakers, amplifiers, power management solutions, and AV distribution components and accessories from Vanco brands Beale Street Audio, Pulse Audio, Evolution, and Monster, integrators can spec an entire job with confidence from a single catalog.