PixelFLEX reFLEXion LED Video Display

The LED screen manufacturer PixelFLEX has introduced the reFLEXion LED video display, a lightweight, portable and customizable LED video display designed for indoor commercial and entertainment applications.

The reFLEXion LED video display.

“Understanding that our clients often need to relocate their messaging to better serve their business and promotions, we are very excited to announce the reFLEXion LED video display,” said David Venus, PixelFLEX Director of Marketing. “A breathtaking addition to our line of award-winning LED video products, the reFLEXion LED video stand is a truly redefining product for the consumer retailer, restaurant and entertainment industries. By giving our clients the opportunity to move and customize their messaging wherever needed, we have created complete, indoor mobile marketing.”

Designed as a dynamic replacement for traditional static and backlit signage, the reFLEXion LED stand is a self-contained 2.5mm pitch/resolution video display with a sleek design for easy mobility throughout any space. With a standard IEC power connection, its Wi-Fi connectivity allows for convenient networking and content updating to maximize the viewer experience and its magnetic modules allow for easy onsite service.