Peerless-AV Introduces New All-in-One Kiosk Powered by BrightSign

The What: Featuring an elegant, sleek design with lean frames and a small footprint, the All-in-One Kiosk offers a complete digital signage solution for any indoor application setting – from corporate to retail to hospitality, and beyond.

The What Else: Powered by a BrightSign built-in Digital Signage Module, the All-in-One Kiosk delivers full HD 1080p60 single video decoding, HTML support, networked content playback, as well as an abundant set of features, including interactivity via the GPIO port, remote snapshot, live text, media feeds, and multi-zone With an integrated 55" commercial LCD display offering six points of IR touch, the All-in-One Kiosk fully engages users, making it ideal for a variety of uses, such as way finding, entertainment, and digital merchandising.

The Why: “Our new All-in-One Kiosk is an easy to use, cost effective digital signage solution that can be installed right out of the box,” said Brian McClimans, vice president of sales for North America and APAC, Peerless-AV. “The integrated kiosk’s sleek, stylish design offers the ruggedness needed for public use, as well as a simple installation process requiring little to no maintenance. It’s the fully integrated solution that our customers have been asking for.”

The Top Features:

Sleek, ultra slim design offering rugged protection for any indoor application environment

Quick and easy set-up via micro SD card

Six points of IR touch to fully engage users

Robust HTML5 engine supporting flawless playback of content and modular assets layered with video

Full HD video and audio streaming

Ability to easily update messaging and interact with the kiosk via Ethernet, WiFi or the BrightSign App

The use of live data and media feeds to display popular news, finance, weather or social media feeds

The Partnership: “With our media player's power, and Peerless-AV's integrated design, the All-in-One Kiosk is the perfect fit for any indoor space,” said Ann Holland, vice president, marketing, BrightSign. “It has been a pleasure to partner with Peerless-AV. We’re proud to have been chosen to power this new solution.”

The Spec Sheet:https://www.peerless-av.com/en-us/professional/products/kipict555